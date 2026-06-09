Scorpion Expands Client Advisory Board Program into Legal Following Successful Home Services Launch

Scorpion builds on the Customer Advisory Board program in home services to expand client-led

strategy into the legal industry

SALT LAKE CITY, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, today announced the expansion of its Customer Advisory Board (CAB) program into the legal industry following a successful launch with 20 home services clients, including pest control and trades businesses.

Launched in September 2025, the home services CAB was designed as a program to bring active clients directly into ongoing strategic conversations about product direction, customer experience, and the evolving needs of local businesses. The intent was to ensure Scorpion's decisions were grounded in how operators actually run and grow their businesses.

Since its launch, the inaugural group has provided ongoing feedback that has informed improvements across Scorpion's platform and client experience. Based on these outcomes, Scorpion is expanding the CAB model into legal clients, creating a dedicated advisory board focused on the needs of law firms and legal marketing.

"We've always built our business around client relationships, but the CAB gave that a formal structure," said Alexandra Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Scorpion. "Bringing clients into ongoing strategic conversations means feedback isn't just collected, it's part of how we make decisions. Expanding into legal lets us bring that same discipline to another critical part of our business."

Similar to the home services program, the legal Customer Advisory Board will meet regularly to share feedback, surface operational challenges, and provide perspective on current performance and future needs. Conversations span marketing effectiveness, intake performance, service experience, and broader industry trends impacting law firms.

"Being part of Scorpion's Customer Advisory Board has added a whole new layer to our partnership," said Josh Hembree, Owner of Hembree Heating & Air Conditioning. "It's given me and the Hembree Heating & Air team a seat at the table to share what's actually happening in the field, and I've seen those conversations genuinely shape the direction of what they're building."

The Customer Advisory Board program will continue to evolve as Scorpion scales its client-led approach to improving how it builds, serves, and supports local businesses.

In parallel, Scorpion has established a separate Growth Advisory Board for franchise clients, developed as a result of insights surfaced through the broader CAB program.

For more information about how Scorpion supports local businesses, visit Scorpion.co.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses succeed through RevenueMAX, a complete collection of digital marketing solutions created to drive maximum revenue to local businesses. Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads and toward a focus on what truly matters: revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI and more than 20 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion wins local businesses more customers, more revenue, and most importantly, better ROI. With Scorpion, there's no guesswork, only growth. Learn more at Scorpion.co.

Contact Information:

Kailee Butler

Scorpion Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Scorpion