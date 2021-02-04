Scorpion Forms VIP Partnership with AAML, to Collaborate on Providing Family Law Attorneys with Valuable Resources

Through this partnership, Scorpion and AAML will offer Fellows special discounts, a private market analysis, educational offerings, and events, and the organizations will collaborate on future thought leadership initiatives – all focused to provide support from Scorpion's team of digital experts, to help boost their firm's profile in the marketplace.

"Scorpion is thrilled to be chosen to partner with the AAML," said Senior Vice President of Regional Sales, Darrin Sennott. "The AAML is an organization of the most dedicated and professional family lawyers who are recognized and respected by the bench and bar as the leaders in the field, and we at Scorpion are honored to have the opportunity to support the lawyers and firms they represent."

The partnership between AAML and Scorpion represents a unique step for two leaders in the legal industry. With the help of Scorpion's modern digital marketing expertise, firms within the prestigious and venerable AAML umbrella will be better equipped to provide more clients with the highest possible level of service and continue their success for years to come.

Founded in 1962, AAML is composed of nearly 1600 Fellows across the United States, all working within the field of family law. It is widely recognized as one of the most respected in the industry.

"Collaboration and connection help make our professional community stronger, and we are glad to partner with Scorpion to bring that value to our Fellows," said Elizabeth Lindsey, AAML President.

To learn more about Scorpion, visit www.scorpion.co . More information about AAML can be found at www.aaml.org or visit Scorpion.co/AAML or call (844) 432-0061.

About AAML

For nearly 60 years, AAML has been a professional organization focused on supporting Lawyers who represent individuals in complex family law matters. AAML Fellows are highly skilled negotiators, arbitrators, mediators, and litigators representing individuals in complex family law matters.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is a premium provider of marketing and technology solutions for the legal industry. As a partner for law firms, Scorpion delivers a better way through honest guidance, effective strategies, and award-winning advertising technology for clients who need a clear path forward. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co/AAML.

