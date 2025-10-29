Five Scorpion Franchise Clients Honored with 2025 STAR Awards

Three Recognized for Best Franchise Development Website

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for franchise organizations, is pleased to announce that five of its franchise development clients earned top honors at the 2025 STAR Awards , presented by Franchise Update Media during the Franchise Leadership & Development Conference (FLDC). Notably, three clients won Best Franchise Development Website, demonstrating Scorpion's expertise in creating websites that attract and convert prospective franchisees.

The STAR Awards recognize franchise brands that excel in website design, lead generation, and brand responsiveness. Mystery shoppers evaluate participating brands to highlight best-in-class franchise development marketing practices.

"It's very rewarding to see our clients' hard work, and the work we've done together, recognized," said Dan Bedell, President of Enterprise at Scorpion. "We're proud to bring their brands to life online in a way that shows why they're so worth investing in."

The following Scorpion clients were honored for outstanding performance across key areas of franchise development, from website design to lead generation and brand responsiveness.

Scorpion Clients Honored:

Additionally, Empower Brands, a Scorpion franchise consumer brand client, received the award Innovation in Support of Franchisee Profitability & Validation.

"The path to entrepreneurship begins online, making our website fundamental to recruitment. It must build trust and share the PJ's Coffee opportunity from the very first click," said Ryan J. Stansbury, CFE, EVP of Franchise Development at PJ's Coffee of New Orleans. "Our partners at Scorpion have been invaluable in this; for years, they have operated as a strategic extension of our team, demonstrating a deep understanding of our goals and the candidate experience."

For more information about how Scorpion supports franchise organizations, visit Scorpion.co/franchises .

About Scorpion

Scorpion is a leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for franchise organizations. With more than 20 years of experience, Scorpion helps franchise providers attract more prospective franchisees, improve engagement, and achieve measurable business results. From website design and search marketing to lead generation, reputation monitoring, and content strategy, Scorpion delivers solutions that drive growth and strengthen the connection between franchisors and their franchise networks. Learn more at Scorpion.co/franchises .

