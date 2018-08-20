Scorpion Launches Beautiful Website Redesign

"We're really excited about the new website," said CEO Rustin Kretz, "It does a great job telling the stories of our clients in a powerful way. It's been a big project, but one that we're proud of."

The website features a host of new technologies, as well as a robust library of digital marketing resources accessible to the public.

"Momentum is at an all-time high here at Scorpion," continued Kretz.

"From the grand opening of our headquarters in Los Angeles, to winning the Google AdWords Channel Sales Champion of Customer Satisfaction award for the second year in a row, to the launch of our new marketing and technology platform, we've never been better positioned to help our clients succeed."

As a business that's passionate about helping its clients surpass their goals and exceed their expectations, Scorpion worked hard to ensure its new site would be a platform to share and showcase the success stories of Scorpion clients above all else.

The website is the first of many upcoming initiatives for Scorpion, including the release of a brand-new YouTube series and the eighth version of their marketing platform, the Scorpion Marketing System.

"I've been at Scorpion for many years," said Chief Revenue Officer Jamie Adams, "And in all that time, I've never been more excited about what we're doing and where we're going. From the new technology, to the new site, to the new advertising tools, to the awards we've been winning…I'm on cloud nine."

Since its inception in 2001, Scorpion has grown to become one of the largest players in the digital marketing industry. Serving more than 10,000 clients across a wide range of industries, Scorpion is committed to helping businesses win online by delivering more customers, more revenue, and more security for the future.

To learn more about Scorpion, visit them online at https://www.scorpion.co/.

