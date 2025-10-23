Scorpion Launches Convert, AI-Powered Technology That Turns Missed Leads into Booked Revenue

Convert's always-on AI handles intake and scheduling, turning missed calls and messages into real revenue for local businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, today announced the launch of Scorpion Convert, an AI-powered intake and conversion tool that helps businesses instantly respond to and qualify leads, turning more prospects into revenue-driving business. The launch follows a successful beta, where Convert consistently turned missed opportunities into booked jobs and measurable revenue.

AI conversations that turn missed calls into booked business.

Convert addresses a key challenge for local businesses: the gap between generating leads and actually closing them. Missed calls, delayed responses, after-hours requests, and limited staff coverage all lead to lost revenue. Notably, 30-50% of calls go unanswered, even at strong-performing businesses. Convert fills that gap with AI voice and messaging assistants that work 24/7 across phone, text, chat, and forms, responding instantly and helping move leads forward without adding headcount.

"Convert was built to solve a real problem we see every day: local businesses doing everything right to generate leads but still missing out on revenue from leads that go unanswered," said Rustin Kretz, Founder and CEO of Scorpion. "Convert gives them a way to stay responsive around the clock to turn more inquiries into revenue while saving time for their team."

Built on thousands of real intake conversations, Convert uses AI to engage naturally with prospects in a way that feels human and helpful. It integrates with popular CRM and practice management systems like ServiceTitan, Clio, and others for real-time scheduling, making it easy to plug into the systems businesses already use.

Key features of Scorpion Convert include:

AI Voice and Messaging Assistants: Two AI-powered assistants work together to ensure every inquiry is handled, from Facebook messages to phone calls, and every channel in between, promptly and professionally.

Built for Your Business: Convert is customized to match a business's unique needs, including how inquiries are handled, scripts are delivered, and leads are qualified, ensuring every interaction aligns with the brand and workflow.

Convert is customized to match a business's unique needs, including how inquiries are handled, scripts are delivered, and leads are qualified, ensuring every interaction aligns with the brand and workflow. 24/7 Coverage: Convert works around the clock, including nights, weekends, and any time a business's team is unavailable.

Convert works around the clock, including nights, weekends, and any time a business's team is unavailable. Automated Scheduling: Convert can book appointments directly into a business's supported scheduler, simplifying the intake process.

Convert can book appointments directly into a business's supported scheduler, simplifying the intake process. Seamless Integration: Convert integrates quickly and easily into your Scorpion website and marketing solutions.

During the Convert beta, Scorpion worked with a range of local businesses to measure performance and revenue impact. Results showed consistent gains in lead conversion and booked revenue, including:

A 26% average increase in booking rate s across participating clients.

s across participating clients. $28,000 in new sales captured in just one week by Plumbrite, a Nebraska plumbing business, that would have otherwise been missed.

by Plumbrite, a Nebraska plumbing business, that would have otherwise been missed. A 60% increase in lead-to-customer conversions for California A-1 Heating & Cooling, a California-based HVAC business.

for California A-1 Heating & Cooling, a California-based HVAC business. Nearly $1 million in new revenue generated across participating businesses.

"This is revenue many businesses are losing without even knowing it," said Dan Bedell, President of Enterprise at Scorpion. "Convert doesn't just answer the phone. It drives results. It has one job: help you turn more of your marketing into paying customers."

Convert is a continuation of Scorpion's mission to maximize revenue for small businesses at every stage of the customer journey. From attracting new prospects to capturing every lead and converting them into booked business, Scorpion is embedding AI into the entire growth cycle. Visit scorpion.co/convert .

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses succeed through RevenueMAX, a complete collection of digital marketing solutions created to drive maximum revenue to local businesses. Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads and toward a focus on what truly matters: revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI and more than 20 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion wins local businesses more customers, more revenue, and most importantly, better ROI. With Scorpion, there's no guesswork, only growth. Learn more at Scorpion.co.

Contact Information:

Kaliee Butler

Scorpion Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Scorpion