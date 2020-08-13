Scorpion Makes the Inc. 5000 List 10 Years in a Row, Joins the Exclusive Inc. 5000 10X Club

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has just released the 2020 Inc. 5000 list recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and for the 10th consecutive year, Scorpion has made the list.

This is a considerable milestone considering that only 113 companies have been inducted into the Inc. 5000 10X Club for being named on the list for 10 years or more. Scorpion ranked #2802 on the list for 2020 with 142.82% revenue growth over a three-year period. (For the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, companies were ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.)

As an Inc. 5000 company, Scorpion joins the ranks of well-known companies like Microsoft, Intuit, Oracle, Vizio, Zappos.com, and many others that gained their first national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.

According to Scorpion CEO Rustin Kretz, the company's decade-long run as an Inc. 5000 company would not be possible without the people they work with and serve.

"We want to say thank you to all our clients, users, and employees for bringing Scorpion to where we are today," Rustin said. "We never would have been able to reach this 10-year streak on the Inc. 5000 list if it were not for you placing your trust in us over the years. We care deeply about your success, and your passion for growth motivates and inspires us to go above and beyond every day."

Scorpion was founded in 2001 and has grown into a marketing platform and services company with about 800 team members. As a company that is driven by tireless determination, genuine care, and innovation, Scorpion is committed to helping local, service-based businesses with best-in-class marketing technology and services.

