Scorpion's AI-Driven Technology Earns Recognition For Delivering Exceptional Results for SMB Clients

News provided by

Scorpion

18 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Named a "2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Award Winner"

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing technology, is pleased to announce that Big Intelligence Group named Scorpion a winner of the "2023 Sales and Marketing Technology" award, also known as "The Sammy." The Sammy Award recognizes global leaders, technologies, and organizations creating solutions to overcome the obstacles companies face connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Continue Reading

"Scorpion was built out of a passion to help local businesses grow and succeed. For more than 20 years, we've been working alongside our clients, learning their industries inside and out, and using our expertise and years of data to shape our technology. Our goal is to remove some of the burden that many local businesses face every day and deliver the marketing results that enable them to achieve their goals," said Rustin Kretz, Founder and CEO at Scorpion. "We are honored to be recognized for the results we've delivered for our clients and to be named as a Sales and Marketing Technology leader by Big Intelligence Group," expressed Kretz.

As a Sammy Award winner, Scorpion joins an elite group of industry-leading organizations shaping the future of sales and marketing technology.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Scorpion for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

To view the list of all Award winners, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/sales-and-marketing-technology-awards.

About Scorpion
For more than two decades, Scorpion has helped local business owners leverage technology and marketing to reach their goals. Scorpion helps business owners understand their local market and optimize their marketing efforts to drive more revenue. Through award-winning AI, technology, and marketing experts, Scorpion helps businesses run their best business—unifying every part of their business towards reaching their goals. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co.

About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contacts
Dina Magdovitz
PR for Scorpion
[email protected] 

SOURCE Scorpion

Also from this source

Scorpion Partners with Thumbtack to Drive Business Growth for Service Professionals

Scorpion Data Uncovers Opportunities for Local Service-Based Businesses

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.