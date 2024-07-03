Scorpios' Summer Cultural Series Redefines AI & Visual Art in Mykonos & Bodrum

LONDON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpios, the renowned beach concept and creative gathering place, in partnership with art tech pioneers HOFA Gallery, announces 'Evolving Perspectives' the second edition of their Encounters summer arts programme. Running from 18 July to 18 September, this 9-week series expands to take place across Scorpios' two stunning beachfront locations, Mykonos and the newly opened Bodrum. Featuring immersive installations and live music performances, the programme will showcase AI and visual artists, headlined by Joseph Klibansky, Random International, and Sougwen Chung – all revered for pushing the boundaries of art and technology.

Tree of Life, Joesph Klibanksy (HOFA Gallery)

Building on the success of 2023's inaugural edition launched with Turkish AI artist and director Refik Anadol, his special collaboration with the Yawanawa Indigenous communities of Brazil's Amazon, was regarded as a profound exploration of the relationship between human consciousness and nature. Over half a million people attended last year's programme, generating $3 million in artwork sales, with Refik Anadol's Yawanawa heritage project alone selling out in hours and raising $1.5 million for the preservation campaign.

HOFA Co-founder Elio D'Anna says: "The 2023 season of Encounters was a groundbreaking and very successful programme that brought together AI and digital artists, musicians, and an audience of global changemakers and creatives through a series of live performances and installations.

"This year's 'Evolving Perspectives' programme continues to push boundaries, making it the most exciting synchronisation of visual art and cultural engagement, while also delivering a very powerful message on the power of AI and human-machine collaboration to help us achieve a more harmonious coexistence with nature."

The Mykonos lineup headlines Dutch contemporary artist Joseph Klibansky from 18-21 July 2024. Celebrated for his innovative use of technology in art and sculpture, will present 'Tree of Life' merging digital art with environmental stewardship. This collection creates a unified visual narrative rich in depth and storytelling, featuring intricate patterns and vibrant colours inspired by nature. The new 'Tree of Life' collection includes a large-scale video sculpture installation to be exhibited at Scorpios Mykonos, along with 1,000 unique digitally painted fine art prints with a matching digital companion. Each artwork boasts its own unique traits, ensuring every piece is one-of-a-kind.

Moreover, Klibansky combines visual art with environmental awareness. For every artwork sold, the partnering non-profit One Tree Planted will plant physical trees in the Amazon.

In Bodrum between 22-25 August 2024, the art group Random International, a German duo with studios in London and Stockholm, will present an immersive installation that invites visitors to engage physically with a seemingly sentient, digital swarm. Titled 'When Tomorrow Comes', the work features a custom tracking system and flocking algorithm to create an interactive digital sculpture blending technology with human perception and interaction. 3 sets of 150 limited signed edition prints of 'When Tomorrow Comes' will be available for purchase.

A global name in human-machine collaboration, and multi-award winning Chinese-Canadian artist Sougwen 愫君 Chung will perform a live showcase with the robotic system D.O.U.G. (Drawing Operations Unit Generation at Scorpios Bodrum between 5-8 September 2024. The single scheduled performance during that weekend offers a unique opportunity to experience their groundbreaking collaborative work. Chung's innovative approach to combining human artistry with AI technology has earned them international acclaim, including a spot on TIME Magazine's TIME100 AI list as one of the world's most influential people in AI and the TIME Impact Award 2024.

Accompanying the performance will be the debut of 'Genesis II: Body Machine', a collection of unique artworks. The works in 'Body Machine' speculate on the future of the robotic form intertwined with the human body. Each bespoke work is generated from the artist's drawing choreography captured in three dimensions and paired with exclusive signed prints.

All prints and digital artworks will be available for purchase through Scorpios Collect.

The headline artist events are also supported by a programme of featured AI and visual artists, encompassing music into these collaborative events, they will take place throughout the 2024 summer season in both Mykonos and Bodrum.

Scorpios Co-Founder Thomas Heyne says: "We use digital art to create holistic experiences. Interaction and immersion enhance the overall experience, taking guests on a journey where they feel inspired. We are excited to welcome Joseph Klibansky, Random International, and Sougwen Chung to this year's Encounters program, showcasing how AI can teach us about living in harmony with nature."

