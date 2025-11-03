Scosche® Industries Brings Next-Generation Smart Solutions to the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas

OXNARD, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOSCHE Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology and accessories, and the #1 Mount and #1 FM Transmitter Brand* in North America is excited to showcase its lineup of new products at the 2025 SEMA Show, Booth #10709, North Hall, LVCC, from November 4-7.

Designed to keep drivers safe, connected, and powered, this cutting-edge collection features Scosche's fastest in-vehicle charging mounts, versatile heavy-duty mounting systems, an expanded item locator line, and more – all engineered to enhance your every day.

Scosche has advanced its award-winning MagicMount line with the new MagicMount Charge Pro and MagicMount Charge Elite. These next-generation mounts feature the latest Qi2.2® fast wireless charging technology, extra-strength magnets, a 360° adjustable head, and multiple installation options, including back-of-display, providing drivers with a secure, customizable, and safer hands-free viewing experience in any vehicle from a classic to an off-road truck to a new EV.

Delivering up to 25W of power to MagSafe® and Qi-compatible phones, when paired with the included 36W USB-C® adapter, these mounts charge devices up to five times faster than standard Qi chargers—keeping phones powered for navigation, music streaming, and calls throughout the day. These mounts have also been engineered to fit virtually any vehicle with a wide range of installation options, including back-of-display, dash, windshield, vent, cupholder and swing-arm, and flip-arm configurations to improve visibility and reduce distractions. The Charge Elite also features an integrated cable management system with clips to keep cords neatly organized for a clean, clutter-free dashboard.

For drivers who need something more heavy-duty, Scosche's Product Development Team has created the most robust mounting system on the market — the MagicMount® Pro HD System. Engineered for unmatched functionality, this system integrates Scosche's award-winning mounting technology into a customizable, high-strength design that offers up to 76 different mount configurations.

The MagicMount Pro HD System features four interchangeable MagicMount heads - Pro HD Magnetic, HD Grip, 25W Charge Pro , and 25W Charge Elite Grip - supported by a modular setup that includes two arm lengths, ball and socket adapters, and heavy-duty base options, such as suction cup, AMPS, clamp, cupholder mounts, and B-size, 1" and 25mm ball systems.

Built to be durable, adjustable, and universally compatible, the MagicMount Pro HD System allows drivers to upgrade their current system, or choose the perfect setup for their device and driving needs making it an ideal update or expansion for existing mounting setups.

After much success, Scosche is excited to announce the expansion of its innovative FoundIT® Line. Building on the innovative FoundIT® Charge, an item locator built into a 32W 12V charger, to now include an ultra-thin locator card, a TSA-approved luggage lock, two MagSafe® Wallets, and two keychains, each designed to help users keep track of their essentials with ease and confidence.

The FoundIT devices seamlessly pair with Apple Find My® or Google Find Hub®, integrating into the apps consumers already know and trust – without extra fees or subscriptions. Once connected, locating items is effortless: users can instantly pinpoint their belongings on a map, play an audible tone, or simply ask their voice assistant, "Where's my [item name]?"

Engineered with privacy, safety, and reliability at its core, The FoundIT Line features encrypted location data, Smart Alerts, Lost Mode, and a long-lasting battery, to ensure a reliable performance and enhance everyday convenience.

The expanded lineup delivers seamless tracking — from your wallet and luggage to your keys and other valuable items. The ultra-thin FoundIT Card slips easily into a wallet, laptop sleeve, or other similar item; the FoundIT Voyager locks, protects and tracks your bags while traveling; the MS Wallet and MS Wallet+ feature RFID protection and anti-demagnetization lining; and the FoundIT Keychain and Keychain+ keeps track of your keys and everyday accessories helping users stop searching and start saying "Found It!"

With this lineup, Scosche continues to bridge innovation, design, and functionality, delivering smart solutions that simplify life and protect what matters most.

Visit Scosche Industries at SEMA in Booth #10709, North Hall, LVCC

*#1 Mount Brand

Source: Circana, /Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Holders/Stands, Excluding Mobile Holder Type: Mobile Grip/Stand, Unit Sales, Jan. 2021– May 2024 combined.

#1 FM Transmitter Brand

