Scosche® Industries Brings the Power to the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas

OXNARD, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOSCHE Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology and accessories, and the #1 Mount and #1 FM Transmitter Brand* in North America is excited to showcase its lineup of new products at the 2025 SEMA Show, Booth #10709, North Hall, LVCC, from November 4-7.

Chargers

As smartphones and mobile devices continue to demand more power, Scosche leads the way in advancing charging technology to deliver the performance and reliability today's devices require. From Scosche's impressive line of PowerFlux wall chargers to our new line of car chargers, this lineup of ultra-efficient chargers are sleek, powerful, and unmistakably Scosche.

As we unveil our new lineup of PowerVolt™ car chargers, the future of in-vehicle power is clear—literally. The PowerVolt™ Translucent Series combines high-speed charging performance with a modern, translucent design, offering the perfect balance of form and function on the road.

Available in 30W single-port, 40W dual-port, and 60W dual-port models, these chargers deliver fast, intelligent power distribution, ensuring optimal charging speeds for every connected device—without compromise on efficiency or style.New phone charge rates are steadily increasing and your charger is a key component to provide enough power for your device and wireless chargers. Along with our impressive line of PowerFlux wall chargers, Scosche has a completely new line of car chargers.

Cables

Scosche continues to innovate and collaborate, to deliver cutting-edge Charge & Sync cables engineered to provide today's mobile devices with the fastest charging and data transfer speeds available.

This lineup showcases our latest high-performing, durable, and stylish designed to enhance connectivity and convenience for every user.

The PowerPivot™ Pivoting Braided Cable features a patented 360° rotating head combined with premium aluminum housings, setting a new standard for flexibility and durability. Engineered to reduce cable strain and prevent bending, this innovative cable extends its lifespan while enhancing usability in tight spaces—whether you're charging on the road or at your desk.

The StrikeLine® 2-in-1 Braided Cable features Scosche's patented flip connector design that seamlessly switches between USB-C and Lightning. It's one cable that does it all, without compromise on speed, performance, or style. This versatile solution allows users to charge and sync most of your devices with a single cable—perfect for traveling or for anyone juggling multiple devices.

Inverters

Our updated line of Inverters convert 12V DC power from your vehicle's battery into 110V AC power for appliances, tools and other electronics.

InVert 120, 150, 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 5000

The InVert 120, 150 and 200 convert the power from your vehicle's 12V DC port, while the InVert 500 includes wiring options for either the 12V DC port or directly wired to your vehicle's battery. The 1000, 2000 and 5000 includes AWG Heavy Duty installation cables for reliable power delivery straight from the vehicle battery as well as a chassis Ground Lead. The entire InVert line up features Safety & Protection Features: Built-in fuse, cooling fan, low battery alarm, low battery shutdown, overload protection and short circuit protection.

Power Jumpers

Never get stranded with a dead battery again. Powerful and portable, the Scosche PowerUp products will quickly, simply, and safely jump start your engine, as well as charge your phone and light your way.

Scosche PowerUp ™ 4-IN-1 800

In addition to providing 800 Peak Amps to Jump Start Gas Engines up to 4.0L V6 or Diesel Engines up to 2.0L, this little powerhouse features a 150 PSI emergency air inflator along with a USB powerbank and multi-mode flashlight.

Scosche PowerUp™ 2500

With 2500 Peak AMPs to start gasoline engines up to an 8 liter V8 or a 7 liter diesel engine, this portable Car Jump Starter with USB Power Bank and Emergency LED Flashlight is a must have for every vehicle.

Visit Scosche Industries at SEMA in Booth #10709, North Hall, LVCC

*#1 Mount Brand

#1 FM Transmitter Brand

About SCOSCHE: Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. www.scosche.com

