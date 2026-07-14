Scotch™ Brand launches Scotch Kids® Tape for young creators

New kid-friendly collection supports hands-on creativity, crafting and building for children ages four and up

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotch™ Brand has launched Scotch® Kids Tape to help children create, craft and share their creativity.

Designed for kids ages four and up, Scotch® Kids Tape supports crafting, decorating and building projects for young creators. The new line encourages children to confidently apply their imagination and bring their biggest ideas to life with simple materials and without the mess of glue.

Scotch™ Brand has launched Scotch® Kids Tape to help children create, craft and share their creativity. The new kid-friendly collection supports hands-on creativity, crafting and building for children ages four and up.

"Kids are natural creators, builders and problem-solvers," said Amanda Dauphiniais, vice president, Global Product Strategy at 3M. "With the Scotch Kids collection, we're giving children tools designed for hands-on creativity while giving parents a trusted, less-mess solution for everyday projects."

Scotch® Kids Tape will help kids:

Dream it: Turn their creative ideas into real-world projects

Turn their creative ideas into real-world projects Make it: Build and craft with tools designed for little hands

Build and craft with tools designed for little hands Tape it: Finish projects that stick without the mess of glue

Finish projects that stick without the mess of glue Share it: Add personal style and display creations with pride

From cards and posters to creative builds and colorful decorations, Scotch Kids gives children their own tools for hands-on creativity away from digital screens. For more information about Scotch Kids, visit ScotchBrand.com/kids and view the collection launch video here.

About Scotch™ Brand

For more than 100 years, Scotch™ Brand has been leader in adhesive solutions, helping consumers tackle everyday tasks at home, school and work. As the #1 most trusted home and office tape brand*, Scotch™ Brand is designed for crafting and organization to packaging and repairs, with products designed to make life easier while empowering creativity and innovation. * based on Brand Health Survey

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

SOURCE 3M Company