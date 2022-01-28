Scotiabank named one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Scotiabank today proudly announced that the Bank has been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality". Scotiabank achieved a perfect 100 percent score on the HRC's most recent Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a nationally-recognized benchmarking report on corporate policies and practices in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) workplace equality.

To achieve a 100% on the Corporate Equality Index, a company must have equal employment opportunity policies, offer equal employment benefits, publicly demonstrate its commitment to equality and exercise social responsibility in the communities in which it works.

"Scotiabank is committed to creating an inclusive culture in which every employee is empowered to reach their fullest potential, respected for who they are, and their differences and similarities are embraced," said Michael Kruse, Head, GBM U.S., Scotiabank. "The responses to this survey reaffirm that we are focused on the right things at Scotiabank, that our employees feel a sense of belonging, and that our support in the LGBTQ+ community has a meaningful impact for our employees."

Some recent examples of Scotiabank's commitment to LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace include:

Medical benefits coverage to LGBTQ+ same sex partners of employees in Canada , United States , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Costa Rica , Mexico , Panama , Peru , Uruguay , and Trinidad & Tobago .

, , , , , , , , , , and . Supporting transgender employees by enhancing the benefits coverage to support a person's gender affirmation journey to include some health care procedures that have historically been categorized as cosmetic.

In addition, Scotiabank was recently recognized for its global diversity and inclusion efforts, and was named one of the Top 100 Companies of Equileap's 2021 Gender Equality Global Report and Ranking, as well as a Top 25 Diverse & Inclusive Company by Refinitiv in September 2020.

Launched in 2002, the CEI serves as a roadmap for major U.S. business' adoption of inclusive policies, practices and benefits for LGBTQ+ employees. It has since become a nationally recognized benchmarking report for businesses to gauge their level of LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion.

