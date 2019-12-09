Scotland's Edinburgh Napier University to Establish Trimble Technology Lab for Architecture, Engineering and Construction

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and EDINBURGH, Scotland, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotland's Edinburgh Napier University has received a gift from Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) to establish a state-of-the-art Technology Lab for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC). The lab will expand the university's leadership in training and research in 3D building design, digital fabrication and the sustainable built environment.

Trimble's broad portfolio of building construction solutions support the Constructible Process , Trimble's innovative approach for enabling digital transformation of AEC workflows. This process empowers disparate teams across the construction lifecycle with actionable data to improve productivity and reduce waste.

The Trimble Technology Lab will provide students enrolled in Edinburgh Napier's School of Engineering & the Built Environment (SEBE), including Architectural Technology, Civil Engineering and Project Management Programs, hands-on experience with Trimble solutions. Applications of these solutions range from scanning buildings or sites, design and 3D printing of architectural building models and digital fabrication to implementing construction cost estimating and scheduling to improve productivity and reduce costs. Partnering with Trimble allows Edinburgh Napier University to more fully integrate across its curricula the technological tools that are rapidly transforming how buildings and living environments are designed and constructed.

"We're extremely excited to be establishing a state-of-the art Trimble Technology Lab in collaboration with Scotland's Edinburgh Napier University," said Allyson McDuffie, director of Education & Outreach at Trimble. "Our mission in transforming the AEC industry requires that we invest in aspiring designers, architects, contractors, engineers and project management professionals by driving awareness of, and access to, industry-leading solutions for training and research."

"We are proud to be joining forces with Trimble to create the first dedicated Trimble Technology Laboratory in Scotland," said Professor Andrea Nolan, principal and vice-chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University. "This generous gift means students and researchers across Edinburgh Napier University will have access to technologies broadening our applications of surveying, 3D building modeling, performance analysis and digitally empowered delivery for the built environment in new and exciting ways. Our next generation of architectural technology, engineering, sustainable construction and surveying professionals at Edinburgh Napier will be able to experience and apply cutting-edge solutions to real-world built environment problems thanks to Trimble's pioneering support."

According to Professor Robert Hairstans, head of Edinburgh Napier's Centre for Offsite Construction and Innovative Structures: "The new Trimble Technology Lab at Edinburgh Napier will prepare the next generation of engineering and construction leaders to be bold and better in addressing the industry's 21st century challenges of harnessing technological innovation, increasing productivity and decarbonizing the built environment."

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading solutions such as the Trimble® XR10 HoloLens with hardhat, Trimble mechanical total stations, a Trimble unmanned aircraft system (UAS) and a handheld scanner. Advanced software solutions include RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, Trimble Connect and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro.

About Edinburgh Napier University

Based in Scotland's capital city, Edinburgh Napier University is an innovative university inspired and deeply connected to the world around it. The university has a reputation for the employability of its graduates, international reach, the diversity of its student community, and the engagement with business through research and enterprise. Over 95 percent of the universities' graduates are in work or further study within six months of graduating (HESA 2017).

Edinburgh Napier University is an international community with over 19,000 students from over 140 countries studying in Edinburgh, overseas with partners and online. The university teaches a broad variety of industry relevant on-campus and online undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, taught and research opportunities. Edinburgh Napier's approach is to combine professional know-how with an academic approach and work-related learning to help our students succeed beyond university. For more information, visit: www.napier.ac.uk.

About Trimble



Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

