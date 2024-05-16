Trimble Infinity Awards Honor 18 Organizations for Excellence in Capital Program and Infrastructure Asset Lifecycle Management

Municipal, county and state organizations, as well as educational institutions, are among those recognized for improving project outcomes, operational efficiency and cost savings

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced the winners of its inaugural Trimble Infinity Awards, which recognize organizations for their remarkable accomplishments in achieving capital program and infrastructure management success.

The Infinity Awards were announced in a special ceremony at the Trimble Innovate 2024 User Conference in Cleveland, Ohio. At Innovate, nearly 1,400 Trimble customers, business partners and other industry leaders gathered for three days to explore strategies and solutions for asset lifecycle management — a holistic approach to efficiently managing property and infrastructure assets from their inception to their long-term operation and maintenance.

"We congratulate all the Infinity Award winners on achieving impressive levels of digital innovation and real results that will benefit their communities for generations to come," said Cyndee Hoagland, senior vice president of Trimble's Owner and Public Sector. "These honorees demonstrate that, regardless of your organizational size, budget or focus, you can deliver efficiently, affordably and sustainably by connecting data, teams and processes across all phases of the asset lifecycle."

The overall Infinity Award winner for 2024 is the City of Raleigh, North Carolina, which saves millions of dollars annually using industry best practices and Trimble digital solutions for designing, building, operating and maintaining its infrastructure.

The other winners span three categories of Infinity Awards — Excellence, Growth and Trailblazer — reflecting their diverse strengths in using digital technologies for capital improvement and infrastructure management. The complete list of award winners is below.

Trimble Infinity Award Winners 2024

Overall Winner for Asset Lifecycle Management

City of Raleigh, North Carolina

Other Infinity Award Categories

Excellence - Enterprise-wide Problem Solving

City of Round Rock, Texas

Georgia State Financing & Investment Commission

Las Vegas Valley Water District, Nevada

Massachusetts Division of Capital Management and Maintenance

Oklahoma Department of Transportation

Prince William County Service Authority, Virginia

University of California San Diego

University of Southern California

Growth - Significant Digital Transformation

City of Lorain, Ohio

City of Savannah, Georgia

DeKalb County, Georgia

Gainesville Regional Utility, Florida

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Trailblazer - Innovation Through Integration

Greer Commission of Public Works, South Carolina

Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati, Ohio

Polk County, Florida

St. Johns County, Florida

Only Trimble customer organizations are eligible to be nominated for Infinity Awards. Nominations are accepted from customers themselves as well as from Trimble business partners and staff.

To identify the 2024 winners, nominations were evaluated by a selection committee of seven Trimble senior managers and executives using a numeric scoring system based on criteria aligned with industry best practices for capital program and infrastructure asset management. To ensure accuracy and objectivity, the committee members participated in multiple rounds of blind scoring, without knowing how other committee members scored the same nominees. Any Trimble staff member with a direct working relationship with a nominated organization was excluded from the selection process.

"All the honorees have worked hard to win their well-deserved awards," said Hoagland. "It's clear they are inspiring other organizations to make the journey of digital transformation that will help them serve their communities even better through improved project outcomes and well-maintained infrastructure."

