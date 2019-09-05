Scott A. Fowler Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director

Based in Houston, Texas, Mr. Fowler brings more than 25 years of experience in real estate valuation and advisory services across asset classes in North America. He has worked with a wide range of clients, including financial institutions, multinational corporations, developers, real estate investment trusts, private equity firms, and pension funds. Mr. Fowler also regularly serves as an expert witness in litigation and other proceedings related to real estate.

In his new role, Mr. Fowler's considerable experience will broaden and complement Ankura's deep bench of services, continuing to cement Ankura's position as a leading market provider of advisory services. Further strengthening the team has been the addition of two Managing Directors, William Brown and Robert Unell, as well as one Senior Director and two Directors, all focused on Real Estate Advisory and Valuation.

"We are pleased to be able to add Scott and his group's significant depth and breadth of expertise to our team," said Kevin Lavin, Co-President at Ankura. "Scott is not only a nationally recognized senior real estate expert, but also a professional who is very much aligned with our collective cultural strategy."

Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Fowler was a managing director at a global consulting firm and he previously served as a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers. "I am honored to be joining Ankura's talented team of experts who have upheld an outstanding reputation in the industry. The culture and collaborative spirit of the firm has been refreshing and it is extremely exciting to be part of Ankura's growth story," said Mr. Fowler.

