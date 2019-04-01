Scott Brothers join Habitat for Humanity to launch Home is the Key campaign to drive support for affordable housing across U.S.

The campaign partners—At Home, Chico's FAS, Inc. (including its brands Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma), Nest (a Google brand), Nissan and O-Cedar—are offering financial support, employee volunteers, and their voices in support of affordable housing. The companies will engage their workforces and customers to back the Home is the Key campaign which supports Habitat's work in all 50 states and in more than 70 countries around the world.

Marking the start of the month-long campaign, the Scott Brothers—of HGTV's Property Brothers fame—joined volunteers from Habitat's five campaign partners in Atlanta to help construct an affordable home alongside future homeowner Krushetta and her sons. The home will be completed over the course of April with help from volunteers of each of the companies.

"Ever since we renovated and sold our first house, we've seen what home really means to a family," said Jonathan Scott. "Habitat for Humanity has worked with millions of people around the world to create or improve a place to call home, and this campaign is an important way we can help continue that work."

"We are proud to support Habitat's vision of a world where everyone has a safe, decent and affordable place to live," said Drew Scott. "Join the #HomeIsTheKey campaign to learn how you can support this amazing organization and make affordable housing a reality for more people in the U.S., Canada and around the world."

Throughout the month of April, sponsors, volunteers and community leaders will speak out on the importance of affordable housing. Additionally, the five partner companies will engage their customers to raise funds for Habitat.

"Home is the Key partners recognize that affordable housing is the cornerstone to vibrant communities and a strong economy," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "We thank these partners for their commitment and invite everyone to add their support however they can."

People across the United States can support the campaign by donating directly at habitat.org and by sharing their support using #HomeIsTheKey on social media. Additionally, partner companies will donate to Habitat directly and through product promotions. Money donated by and through campaign partners will go toward fulfilling Habitat's mission of addressing urgent affordable housing needs. Support includes:

At Home, the home décor superstores: Returning for its third year as a Home is the Key partner, At Home will donate $4.55 from each special Home is the Key coaster set sold beginning in April until supplies last.

Returning for its third year as a Home is the Key partner, At Home will donate from each special Home is the Key coaster set sold beginning in April until supplies last. Chico's FAS, Inc. : Supporting the Home is the Key campaign for its second year, Chico's FAS, Inc. will donate $2 from the sale of their signature slub tees sold in US and Canada Chico's and Chico's Off the Rack stores and online, as well as $5 from the purchase of each $25 or greater gift card at any US and Canada Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma boutiques and online to Habitat for Humanity, up to a combined maximum donation of $600,000 . The company is also accepting donations in all its boutiques and online and at www.chicosfas-cares.com.

: Supporting the Home is the Key campaign for its second year, Chico's FAS, Inc. will donate from the sale of their signature slub tees sold in US and Canada Chico's and Chico's Off the Rack stores and online, as well as from the purchase of each or greater gift card at any US and Canada Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma boutiques and online to Habitat for Humanity, up to a combined maximum donation of . The company is also accepting donations in all its boutiques and online and at www.chicosfas-cares.com. Nest, a Google brand: Nest partners with Habitat by providing energy-saving technology to Habitat homeowners. Habitat and Nest have a shared belief that the affordability of a home is based not just on purchase price, but on how much it costs to heat and cool over the years. Nest is making a $250,000 contribution through the Home is the Key campaign, building on their commitment to make thermostats available to every home Habitat builds in the U.S this year. The Home is the Key house being built in Atlanta will be EarthCents certified and will include Nest's energy efficient technology.

Nest partners with Habitat by providing energy-saving technology to Habitat homeowners. Habitat and Nest have a shared belief that the affordability of a home is based not just on purchase price, but on how much it costs to heat and cool over the years. Nest is making a contribution through the Home is the Key campaign, building on their commitment to make thermostats available to every home Habitat builds in the U.S this year. The Home is the Key house being built in will be EarthCents certified and will include Nest's energy efficient technology. Nissan: Marking the third year of its support of the Home is the Key campaign, Nissan will donate $5 for every time #HomeIsTheKey is shared on social media, up to $250,000 . Nissan and Habitat have partnered together for over a decade and have helped families all over the world build and own their home.

Marking the third year of its support of the Home is the Key campaign, Nissan will donate for every time #HomeIsTheKey is shared on social media, up to . Nissan and Habitat have partnered together for over a decade and have helped families all over the world build and own their home. O-Cedar: Marking its second year of support of the Home is the Key campaign, O-Cedar will donate $1 to Habitat for Humanity for every ProMist MAX Microfiber Spray Mop sold by O-Cedar to any U.S. retail channel in the U.S. from April 1 to June 15 , up to a maximum of $250,000 .

Inaugurated in 2017, Habitat's Home is the Key campaign aims to demonstrate how a decent, affordable home creates a better life for families and individuals. PR Daily recently recognized the campaign as the nation's top influencer and donor relations campaign.

Additional photos and video from the Atlanta launch are available here.

To learn how to get involved with Home is the Key, visit habitat.org/homeisthekey.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International