Scott Doyle named Chief Operating Officer of Spire Inc.

News provided by

Spire Inc.

09 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

Experienced leader brings more than 25 years of utility industry experience to Spire.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) today announced that Scott Doyle has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective January 15, 2024. In this role, Scott will have oversight of the company's gas utilities serving more than 1.7 million customers across Alabama, Missouri and Mississippi.

Continue Reading
Scott Doyle
Scott Doyle

Scott brings more than 25 years of utility industry experience to Spire, most recently serving as executive vice president, utility operations at CenterPoint Energy in Houston, Texas. Prior to this role, Scott held numerous executive leadership positions of increasing responsibility in natural gas operations and regulatory and public affairs.

"We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Scott's background join our team at Spire. Scott and I have been associates in this industry for many years, and he will be a great leader as we continue to grow," said Steve Lindsey, Spire president and chief executive officer. "His deep experience in capital deployment, regulatory strategy and operational leadership across multiple functions supports our 10-year plan, as we focus on investing in our systems and driving continuous improvement throughout our operations."

Scott currently serves on the board of directors of Goodwill Industries of Houston and has previously held board positions with the American Gas Association, American Gas Foundation, Southern Gas Association, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership and the Association of Electric Companies of Texas.

In addition, he serves on the Engineering Advisory Council of Texas A&M University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.

About Spire
At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Megan McPhail
314-309-6563
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
Jessica B. Willingham
314-342-3300
[email protected]

SOURCE Spire Inc.

Also from this source

Spire named one of Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies' for fifth year in a row

Spire named one of Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies' for fifth year in a row

For the fifth consecutive year, Spire has again been named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek, recognizing the company for a...
Spire Reports Fiscal 2023 Results

Spire Reports Fiscal 2023 Results

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) today reported results for its fiscal year 2023 ended September 30. Highlights include: Net income of $217.5 million ($3.85 per ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Gas

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.