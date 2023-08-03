Scott Holden Joins Brex as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, the first fully unified global spend platform, today announced that Scott Holden has joined as the company's Chief Marketing Officer.

In just over a year, Brex has expanded beyond corporate credit cards to offer a unified global spend platform that includes expense management, reimbursements, payables, travel, and corporate cards all in one place. With this evolution, Brex now serves some of the most notable companies in the world including Coinbase, DoorDash, Generations Healthcare, Indeed, Lemonade, SeatGeek, TuSimple, and more. Holden joins Brex to build on this expansion by overseeing the company's marketing strategy and further positioning Brex as the leading spend management platform. In doing so he will build off Brex's strength with startups and focus on growing Brex's strength in the mid-market and enterprise segments.

"We are so excited to welcome Scott, an exceptional leader with an impressive track record of building and growing leading enterprise software brands, as Brex continues to build a best-in-class, enterprise-grade platform to help companies future-proof and manage their spend," said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex.

With more than 15 years of marketing experience, Holden joins Brex most recently from ThoughtSpot, the AI-powered analytics software company, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer for nearly nine years. In that time, Scott scaled the marketing organization from $0 to over $150M in software revenue. He built a dynamic marketing team to drive demand across all business segments and attract enterprise customers from the Fortune 500 and many of the world's most innovative brands. Prior to joining ThoughtSpot, Holden spent seven years at Salesforce leading multiple marketing teams across the Salesforce Platform, Sales Cloud, Chatter, Industry Marketing, Customer Marketing, and Community.

"I am thrilled to be joining Brex as it becomes a multi-product company across the spend management spectrum and gains rapid adoption from enterprises using the Brex Empower platform. I look forward to using my experience building industry-defining software brands to bolster Brex's category leadership and create demand for an iconic company of tomorrow." Holden added.

About Brex

Brex is the first fully unified global spend platform — with corporate cards, expense management, reimbursements, bill pay, and travel, all in one place. Brex makes it easy for finance teams and founders to manage every aspect of global spend at scale by empowering their employees anywhere to make better financial decisions. Brex proudly serves tens of thousands of businesses, from enterprises to startups.

