Scott LeTourneau Named Vice President of Corporate Development for Cox Enterprises

"Scott is a welcomed addition to our strategy and corporate development team," said Dallas Clement, EVP and chief financial officer, Cox Enterprises. "We have the utmost confidence in his skills and abilities as we continue investing in our core businesses and seeking new areas of opportunity and growth."

Prior to joining Cox, LeTourneau served as the vice president of corporate development for PGi. Preceding that, LeTourneau worked as an equity analyst for Priderock Management and an investment banking analyst in the M&A group of First Union Securities (formerly Bowles Hollowell Conner).

LeTourneau has served on the boards of Unite Private Networks, InSite Wireless Group and EdgeConneX. He earned his MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden Graduate School of Business Administration and holds a bachelor's from Washington and Lee University. He resides in Atlanta.

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

