Scott Leune Names 2026 Sponsors Selected to Support Dental Practice Growth and Operations

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Leune Education today announced its 2026 sponsors, a curated group of industry leaders selected to strengthen the operational, financial and strategic performance of dental practices. These commercial partnerships augment Scott Leune Education's educational curriculum and coaching programs and give practice owners direct access to proven solutions across clinical technology, marketing, financial services, legal, human resources and practice infrastructure.

The sponsors were selected for their measurable impact on practice performance and their alignment with Scott Leune Education's commitment to practical, evidence-based coaching that enables scalable, sustainable growth and long-term practice value.

Scott Leune Education's sponsors for 2026 include:

"Our sponsor relationships are an essential extension of the education and coaching we provide to practice owners," said Scott Leune, founder of Scott Leune Education. "Each sponsor was chosen for its demonstrated ability to produce measurable improvement in practice performance — whether through operational efficiency, revenue optimization, risk mitigation or patient experience. These partnerships allow us to provide dentists with vetted, high-impact solutions that support confident leadership and scalable, long-term growth."

During 2026, sponsor integrations will be featured across Scott Leune Education's Practice Mastery Seminars, live events, webinars, podcast programming and digital content. Sponsorship activity is structured to provide practice owners direct engagement opportunities with senior representatives, evaluation pathways and implementation support.

About Scott Leune

Scott Leune, known as The Dental CEO, is one of the most respected voices in dental practice management and the host of The Dental CEO Podcast. From his seminar room alone, he has helped launch more than 2,000 dental startups and supported over 20,000 dentists across practices worldwide. Named one of the 30 Most Influential People in Dentistry, Leune delivers practical, no-fluff strategies that empower dentists to lead with confidence, scale efficiently and achieve real personal and financial success.

About Practice Mastery Seminars

Scott Leune's Practice Mastery Seminars deliver comprehensive guidance for every stage of dental practice ownership, including startup planning, facility design, operational optimization and scalable growth. The seminars provide proven frameworks and actionable strategies that have helped thousands of dentists build high-performing practices, attain financial independence and elevate patient care. Additional information is available at www.scottleune.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Mortier

President

Scott Leune Education, LLC

Phone: 773-255-4095

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Scott Leune Education, LLC