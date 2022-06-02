Scott Reid Joins LBA Hospitality as Vice President Operations Support

"As I contemplate the next season in my career, I'm excited to be a part of the LBA Hospitality culture: one of encouragement, motivation and initiative. LBA stands out because of what's inside and I am grateful to be back home," says Scott Reid, VP of Operations Support, LBA Hospitality.

Reid brings over 25 years in the hospitality industry, where he's worked with numerous outstanding hospitality companies. He's been recognized with several awards and certifications in his career including "LBA Region of the Year" and "Certified Rooms Division Executive (CRDE)". However, he considers his biggest accomplishment to be hiring and developing future leaders.

"I have known Scott for many years and feel honored to have him back as part of the LBA family," said Farrah Adams, COO of LBA Hospitality. "Bringing him in as the Vice President, Operations Support was an easy decision and I have complete confidence in his abilities and immense hospitality knowledge."

Reid considers raising his daughter and son as his highest personal achievement. He is an adventurer at heart who has visited all 50 states and loves traveling with his kids, visiting local breweries and listening to live music. He also enjoys hiking with Skye - his Aussiedoodle, and attending a Carolina Panthers or Appalachian State football game in the fall.

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

