Scott Smith Joins Spire's Leadership Team

Smith brings more than 30 years of energy industry experience to Spire. Most recently, he served as president & CEO of Midstream Energy Holdings, which develops and operates midstream assets in North America. He's also held leadership positions with Black & Veatch, Lukens Energy Group, Southern Company and Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO).

"Spire has a long history of providing safe and reliable energy to the communities it serves," Smith said. "At the same time, the company is growing, innovating and expanding its midstream services—all to find new and improved ways of connecting people and energy. That balance of an established, yet transformative company, is what excites me about joining the Spire team."

Smith is based out of Spire's Houston office.

He has served in various board and leadership roles with the Southern Gas Association, West University Little League, and the Houston Arts Fund. He and his wife, Katie, have two children.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business and pursuing growth through 1) growing organically, 2) investing in infrastructure, 3) acquiring and integrating, and 4) innovating and advancing technology. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Media Contact:

Raegan Johnson

314-575-4111

Raegan.Johnson@SpireEnergy.com

