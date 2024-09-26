Scott Stallman, Ph.D., Inaugurated as Next President of Dunwoody College of Technology

Scott's inauguration marks a new era for the College in today's changing educational landscape

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunwoody College of Technology , a leader in hands-on technical education, officially welcomed Scott Stallman, Ph.D., as the College's eleventh President with an inauguration ceremony today. Stallman was first announced as the incoming President in January and has replaced former President Rich Wagner, who retired at the end of June.

"Since joining the leadership here almost four years ago as Provost, Scott has been an impactful change agent at Dunwoody because of his belief in the school's mission and how it can meet the needs of students and the future during these dynamic times. He believes in what Dunwoody can do for the community, industry, and most importantly, the students," said Dunwoody Board Chair Nancy M. Dahl. "That belief is what will make Scott a great President, because it will guide his decisions in the years ahead. It will allow him to lead with the past in mind, the present in focus, and the future always on the horizon."

During the ceremony, several representatives of Dunwoody College of Technology testified to the strength of Stallman's leadership. Bridget Reynolds, an Academic Dean, shared, "As someone who cares deeply about equity, Scott will continue to advance Dunwoody's mission, continue to tear down the stereotypes of who should be a construction worker, an engineer, a technician; and continue to help Minnesota and this nation build a talented workforce that is representative of its people."

Stallman, who earned his Bachelor's degree at the University of Missouri–Columbia, his Master's degree in Adult and Higher Education Administration at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, and his Doctorate in Higher Education Administration at Illinois State University, previously served as the College's Provost for three years. He began his role as President of the College in July.

"I appreciate the responsibility this role entails," shared Stallman as he rounded out his inauguration address. "I look forward to working with all of you to connect on new ideas, build partnerships and work together to deliver for a future that will expect more of us than our past. I look forward to continuing to strive toward our mission to change lives by building a community of leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators who were 'Born to Do'."

A New Era in Education

Dunwoody College of Technology was founded in 1914 with a vision of providing hands-on, technical education to students from all backgrounds during a period of exponential industrial growth across the nation. Now, 110 years later, technical fields are experiencing a similar trajectory of change as industry looks to adapt to today's rapidly evolving world. Within this environment, Dunwoody remains committed to preparing the next generation of skilled professionals by embracing agility and disruption to drive innovation.

Stallman is stepping into his new role during an exciting time for technical education, as the demand for qualified graduates in the dynamic fields of engineering, design, and high-skilled trades continues to evolve and expand. Enrollment at Dunwoody College of Technology grew by nearly 8 percent this fall, reflecting a rising interest in technical and skilled trades fields amongst today's students. As President, Stallman will focus on delivering on the college's mission in new and innovative ways, furthering the institution's commitment to ensuring relevant academic programs, creating a culture of equity, and providing opportunities for engagement with industry and the community.

About Dunwoody College of Technology

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, non-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 40 majors – including engineering, robotics, design, and other STEM-related fields – Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

