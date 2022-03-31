Scott Thomson Joins DoubleLine as Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Specialist

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Thomson, who previously served as an ETF Capital Markets and Fixed Income Strategist with PIMCO, has joined DoubleLine as an ETF Specialist.

The DoubleLine ETF Trust's first two exchanged-traded funds, the actively managed DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (Symbol: DBND) and the DoubleLine Shiller CAPE® U.S. Equities ETF (Symbol: DCPE), will begin trading Tuesday April 5, 2022, on the NYSE Arca.

Mr. Thomson is a member of DoubleLine's Macro Asset Allocation team, headed by DoubleLine Deputy Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Sherman. His responsibilities include managing the creation and launch of DoubleLine's ETF capital markets function and oversight of the firm's ETF business.

"Entry into the ETF business is a natural extension of DoubleLine's existing business lines and gives investors another vehicle to access our investment services via the ETF wrapper," Mr. Sherman said. "Scott Thomson not only brings significant experience within the fixed income and equity markets, his role as a capital markets specialist also provides DoubleLine with significant depth within the inner workings of the ETF ecosystem and support for clients seeking ETF solutions."

Mr. Thomson worked at PIMCO in Newport Beach, CA, from May 2011 until January 2022 when he joined DoubleLine. His duties at PIMCO included managing relationships with ETF liquidity providers (authorized participants, market makers) and other institutions in the ETF marketplace, as well as oversight of primary market and secondary market activity in the firm's U.S. and Canadian ETFs. Previously, Mr. Thomson was a Mergers & Acquisitions Analyst at Harvey & Company. He holds a B.A. in Economics and a B.S. in Business Administration from Chapman University. Mr. Thomson is a CFA® charterholder and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.

ETFs in the U.S. represented $7.23 trillion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2021, of which $6.9 trillion was held in passive strategies, versus $295 billion (or 4%) in actively managed ETFs. That $295 billion mark is a significant increase since 2018, when actively managed ETFs represented $67 billion (or 2%) of ETF assets.

In the last two calendar years, actively managed ETFs attracted record net inflows of $57.7 billion in 2020 and $83.8 billion in 2021, according to the research firm Morningstar, Inc. This occurred amid a boom in active ETF launches. Last year, 294 active ETFs were launched, raising $60 billion versus 184 passive ETFs launched, raising $10 billion, according to data compiled by FactSet.

This web version of the news release omits a graphic. For a version of this news release that includes the graphic, please go here: https://doublelinefunds.com/wp-content/uploads/Scott-Thomson-Joins-DoubleLine_3-31-22.pdf

