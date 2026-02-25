Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers Launches 2026 "High Seas & ABCs" Campaign

Honoring a Local Educator with a Fully Paid Cruise

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the return of its "High Seas & ABCs" campaign for 2026, an initiative designed to recognize and celebrate one outstanding educator in our community with a fully paid cruise to the destination of their choice.

Educators play a vital role in shaping the future of Southeastern Louisiana. Through long hours, unwavering patience, and deep commitment to their students, they impact generations far beyond the classroom. The "High Seas & ABCs" campaign was created to give back to those who give so much.

Community members are invited to nominate a deserving teacher, administrator, or school staff member who has made a meaningful difference in their lives or the lives of others at https://www.scottvicknair.com/philanthropy/high-seas-and-abcs/.

"My mother was an educator for over 30 years," said Founding Partner David Vicknair, "Our educators pour their hearts into our children and our communities. This campaign is our way of saying thank you in a memorable and meaningful way. We look forward to reading the incredible stories and celebrating a truly deserving individual."

Nominations for the 2026 "High Seas & ABCs" campaign are now open and will remain available until April 26, 2026. The winning educator will be announced in early May.

About Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers

Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers is a Louisiana-based personal injury firm committed to providing exceptional legal representation while also investing in the communities it serves. The experienced team of attorneys specializes in car accidents, personal injury, and wrongful death cases in New Orleans and throughout Louisiana. With diverse personal and professional backgrounds, the firm crafts legal strategies tailored to each client's specific needs and remains dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes for those they represent.

SOURCE Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers