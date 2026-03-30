Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers Supports Hogs for the Cause as Grand Champion Sponsor of Swine Krewe

NEW ORLEANS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce its support of Hogs for the Cause, one of Louisiana's most impactful charitable events, taking place April 10 through April 11. The firm is serving its third year as Grand Champion sponsor of Swine Krewe, contributing to the event's mission of raising funds for families battling pediatric brain cancer.

Hogs for the Cause has become a staple in the New Orleans community, bringing together teams, supporters, and local organizations to raise money that directly assists children and families facing the challenges of pediatric brain cancer. Through food, music, and community involvement, the event continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.

"We are honored to support Hogs for the Cause and be part of something that has such a direct impact on families in our community," said David Vicknair, founding partner of the firm. "Supporting children and families facing pediatric brain cancer is incredibly important, and we are proud to stand alongside Swine Krewe in this effort."

As a Grand Champion sponsor, Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers is helping fuel both awareness and fundraising efforts tied to the event. The firm's involvement reflects its broader commitment to giving back to the community and supporting causes that create lasting impact across Louisiana.

"Hogs for the Cause is more than an event. It is a community coming together for a purpose," said Vicknair. "We are grateful for the opportunity to support this mission and encourage others to get involved."

If you want to donate to help support this cause, visit swingkrewe.org.

Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers encourages the community to attend the event, support participating teams, and contribute to a cause that continues to change lives across Louisiana.

About Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers

Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers is a New Orleans-based personal injury firm committed to providing exceptional legal representation while also investing in the communities it serves. Their experienced team of dedicated attorneys specializes in car accidents, personal injury, and wrongful death cases in New Orleans. With diverse personal and professional backgrounds, they craft legal-winning strategies tailored to each client's specific case and needs. They are committed to providing exceptional legal services, utilizing significant resources, and relentlessly advocating for their clients to achieve the best possible outcomes.

SOURCE Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers