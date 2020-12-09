Scottie Mobley & Gulf Coast World Series Joins Perfect Game
Scottie Mobley joins Perfect Game as Vice President of Gulf Coast Operations
Adds Gulf Coast World Series to PG Tournament Line up
Dec 09, 2020, 09:12 ET
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President Jerry Ford has announced that longtime baseball executive Scottie Mobley has been brought on board to accelerate the company's youth baseball expansion in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Alabama and Destin, Florida.
Mobley and his staff come to Perfect Game after spending the previous 15+ years' operating large-scale baseball tournaments. Over 10,000 teams have participated in Mobley's events in Foley, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Alabama and Destin, Florida. The 2021 events will be the best and the biggest ever for baseball at the beach.
Scottie Mobley said he is excited to join Perfect Game and believes the PG brand will help serve as a catalyst to expand and enhance youth baseball across the Gulf Coast and beyond. "I am excited to work with Perfect Game to build upon their great work and to bring young players enhanced opportunities to gain exposure, develop their skills and fuel their passion for the greatest game on earth."
Jerry Ford said that "adding Scottie and his staff, continues our mission to always put the game, its young players, the coaches and their families first, as we grow the game of baseball. This expands our reach and influence both geographically and demographically in the Gulf Coast and beyond. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Scottie and his staff to our Perfect Game Family and look forward to elevating the Gulf Coast World Series to new heights."
Contact Info:
e: [email protected]
p: 615-987-8224
About Perfect Game
Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 5,500+ tournaments, 40,000+ games, showcases and events each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.
SOURCE Perfect Game USA