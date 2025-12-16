SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER NAMED TEAM HUNTINGTON AMBASSADOR

Strengthens The Huntington National Bank's national sports partnerships

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington") announced a partnership with Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world. Scheffler will serve as the bank's lead golf ambassador as Huntington expands its sports marketing platform and increases its investment in the sport. The partnership establishes a clear path to elevate Huntington as the most trusted financial brand in golf.

Golf requires discipline, preparation, focus, routine and determination. Huntington applies those same principles to how it serves customers and communities across its growing footprint.

Scheffler's relationship with Huntington traces back to his early partnership with C. Malcolm Holland III and Veritex Community Bank, known as the Golf Bank of Texas. Veritex became his second corporate partner in 2018 and supported him as he advanced from an amateur standout to a multi-time major champion, Olympic gold medalist and the top-ranked golfer in the world. Veritex, now part of Huntington, played a meaningful role in Scheffler's development and supported programs that shaped his early career, including the Northern Texas Section of the PGA and Texas Golf Association, which jointly led the Byron Nelson Junior Championship and Legends Junior Tour. Huntington will continue to build on that legacy as it expands its presence in Texas.

"We've grown with Scottie Scheffler and like all of our relationships, the foundational value is trust," said Malcolm Holland, chairman of Texas for Huntington. "It's meaningful that the best athlete at his profession, in the world, shares a belief in Huntington's values and will continue his journey with us. Scottie is the best representative of character and integrity in the game."

Huntington will deepen its golf presence by extending legacy Veritex commitments, announcing additional Team Huntington golfers and launching new long-term initiatives. Huntington has supported the sport and related charitable initiatives through past sponsorships, including the Columbus, Ohio based Memorial Tournament, the 3M Open, Minnesota's only PGA Tour event, and First Tee programs in Minnesota.

"Relationships are at the heart of everything we do," said Brant Standridge, president of Consumer and Regional Banking at Huntington. "With values that shine on and off the course, Scottie reflects the same people-first spirit that guides how we serve our customers, communities and each other. We are pleased to build on the success of Scottie's long-standing relationship with Veritex and look forward to reaching new audiences as we welcome him as Huntington's first PGA Tour golf ambassador."

As part of the new agreement, Huntington branding will appear on Scheffler's golf bag with logo placement below his name. Huntington will also continue supporting charitable organizations Scheffler champions, including Behind Every Door and College Golf Fellowship.

"At Huntington, we see money as a craft. Just like golf, it requires skill, focus and the right team," said Vijay Konduru, chief marketing officer at Huntington. "Partnering with Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, aligns with our commitment to helping people play their best game, on the course and in life."

Today's announcement reflects Huntington's long-term commitment to the sport. Huntington will introduce additional golf ambassadors in the coming months.

The Scheffler partnership strengthens Huntington's expanding sports marketing efforts and supports growth in key markets, including Texas. Huntington serves as the Official Bank and stadium naming rights partner of the Cleveland Browns through Huntington Bank Field. The bank is also the Official Bank of the Indianapolis Colts and maintains a long-standing partnership with the organization. The bank's partnerships with The Ohio State University athletics and its role as the naming sponsor of Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota further anchor its presence in collegiate sports.

For more information, visit huntington.com/Golf.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $223 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 14 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington National Bank