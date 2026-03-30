Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement for the Hayward Holdings, Inc., Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

CITY OF SOUTHFIELD FIRE AND POLICE

RETIREMENT SYSTEM, Individually and

on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,



Plaintiff,



v.



HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC., KEVIN

HOLLERAN, EIFION JONES, CCMP

CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, CCMP

CAPITAL INVESTORS III, L.P., CCMP

CAPITAL INVESTORS III (EMPLOYEE),

L.P., CCMP CAPITAL ASSOCIATES III,

L.P., CCMP CAPITAL ASSOCIATES III

GP, LLC, CCMP CAPITAL, LP, CCMP

CAPITAL GP, LLC, MSD AQUA

PARTNERS, LLC, MSD PARTNERS, L.P.,

MSD PARTNERS (GP), LLC, MARK

MCFADDEN, GREG BRENNEMAN,

TIMOTHY WALSH, CHRISTOPHER

BERTRAND, and KEVIN BROWN



Defendants. Civil Action No. 2:23-cv-04146

Hon. William J. Martini

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED HAYWARD

HOLDINGS, INC. COMMON STOCK (TICKER SYMBOL HAYW) BETWEEN

OCTOBER 27, 2021 AND JULY 28, 2022, INCLUSIVE (THE "SETTLEMENT CLASS").

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A SOLICITATION

FROM A LAWYER.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (the "Court"), that a hearing will be held on July 28, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, before the Honorable William J. Martini at the Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse, 50 Walnut Street, Courtroom MLK 4B, Newark, New Jersey 07101, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlement (the "Settlement") of the above-captioned action (the "Action") for $19,850,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved; (3) whether Plaintiff Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved; (4) whether Lead Plaintiff's request for a service award should be approved; (5) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice; and (6) whether the proposed Settlement Class should be certified for settlement purposes only.

This is a securities class action. The Action alleges that Defendants violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making allegedly materially false and misleading statements and omissions regarding inventory, growth, and demand trends for Hayward's pool products during the Class Period. Lead Plaintiff alleges that as a result of these alleged misrepresentations and omissions, Hayward's stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and that Settlement Class Members suffered damages when the alleged truth was revealed and the stock price declined. Defendants deny all allegations of wrongdoing and liability. The Settlement is a compromise and is not an admission of liability.

IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC. COMMON STOCK DURING THE CLASS PERIOD, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement ("Notice") and Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim"), you may obtain copies by visiting the Settlement website at www.HAYWSecuritiesLitigation.com , or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Hayward Holdings, Inc. Securities Litigation

A.B. Data Ltd.

P.O. Box 173127

Milwaukee, WI 53217

866-302-5581

[email protected]

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim by mail (postmarked no later than June 19, 2026) or electronically (submitted no later than June 19, 2026), establishing that you are entitled to recovery. IF YOU DO NOT TIMELY SUBMIT A VALID PROOF OF CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT SHARE IN THE SETTLEMENT BUT YOU WILL STILL BE BOUND BY THE RELEASES, JUDGMENT, AND ALL OTHER ORDERS AND DETERMINATIONS OF THE COURT.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is postmarked no later than May 20, 2026, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. The Court will exclude from the Settlement Class any Member who timely and validly requests exclusion. If you properly exclude yourself, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered in the Action and will not be eligible to share in the Net Settlement Fund.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will be bound by the Settlement, including the releases of claims set forth therein, and by any judgment or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable.

Any objections to the Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, Plaintiff's Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and expenses, and/or Lead Plaintiff's request for a service award must be filed with the Court and served on counsel no later than May 20, 2026, in the manner and form explained in the Notice.

Any Settlement Class Member who does not request exclusion may, if desired, enter an appearance through an attorney of the Member's own choosing and at the Member's own expense. If you do not enter an appearance through your own attorney, you will be represented by Lead Counsel.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or Proof of Claim, may be made to Lead Counsel:

SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP, Cornelia Gordon, 600 W. Broadway,

Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS,

OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: February 28, 2026. BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT

COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

Source:

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP