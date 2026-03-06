Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action for All Persons and Entities Who Purchased or Acquired Shares of the AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund from July 27, 2018, Through March 22, 2020

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

COUNTY OF NEW YORK: COMMERCIAL DIVISION

SUSAN KOZA, Individually and on Behalf of

All Others Similarly Situated,

Plaintiff,



- v -



MUTUAL FUND SERIES TRUST,

ALPHACENTRIC ADVISORS LLC,

NORTHERN LIGHTS DISTRIBUTORS,

LLC, GARRISON POINT CAPITAL, LLC,

JERRY SZILAGYI, BERT PARISER,

TOBIAS CALDWELL, TIBERIU WEISZ,

ERIK NAVILOFF, and

FREDERICK SCHMIDT, Defendants. ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) Index No. 655297/2020



Hon. Anar R. Patel, A.J.S.C. Part 45

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED SHARES OF THE ALPHACENTRIC INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND DURING THE PERIOD FROM JULY 27, 2018, THROUGH MARCH 22, 2020 (INCLUSIVE).

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A SOLICITATION FROM A LAWYER. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on June 4, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, before the Honorable Anar R. Patel, A.J.S.C., Supreme Court of New York, County of New York: Commercial Division, 60 Centre Street, New York, NY 10007, to determine whether: (i) the proposed settlement of the above-captioned action ("Action"), as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement ("Stipulation" or "Settlement"), for $20,000,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Judgment, as provided under the Stipulation, should be entered; (iii) to award Plaintiff's Counsel attorneys' fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement ("Notice"), as discussed below), and, if so, in what amount; (iv) to award Plaintiff a service award for representing the Settlement Class out of the Settlement Fund and, if so, in what amount; and (v) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate. Any changes to the hearing date or time will be published on www.AlphaCentricSecuritiesLitigation.com .

The Action is a securities class action brought on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of the AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund ("Fund") during the period from July 27, 2018, to March 22, 2020 (inclusive) ("Class Period"), pursuant to the Fund's July 27, 2018 Registration Statement and/or other offering materials subsequently issued by the Fund during the Class Period. Plaintiff alleges that the Fund's July 27, 2018 Registration Statement and other offering materials subsequently issued by the Fund, pursuant to which Fund shares were offered to the public during the Class Period, contained untrue statements and omissions of material fact about the Fund's liquidity. Defendants deny all of Plaintiff's allegations.

IF YOU ACQUIRED CLASS A, CLASS C, OR CLASS I SHARES OF THE FUND (TICKER SYMBOLS IOFAX, IOFCX, AND IOFIX, RESPECTIVELY) DURING THE CLASS PERIOD, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THE ACTION.

To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim") by mail (postmarked no later than May 26, 2026) or electronically (no later than May 26, 2026). Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim by May 26, 2026, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of the Action. If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not request exclusion therefrom, you will be bound by the Settlement if it is approved and any judgment and release entered in the Action, including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.

If you have not received a copy of the Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), and a Proof of Claim, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Settlement Agreement dated January 20, 2026, and other settlement documents, online at www.AlphaCentricSecuritiesLitigation.com , or by contacting the Claims Administrator by mail at AlphaCentric Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173017, Milwaukee, WI 53217; by email at [email protected]; or by phone at 877-888-4851.

Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court. Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or a Proof of Claim, may be made to Class Counsel at Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, Attention: Marc Greco, The Helmsley Building, 230 Park Avenue, 24th Fl., New York, NY 10169; by telephone at 212-223-6444; or by email at [email protected].

IF YOU DESIRE TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOU MUST SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR EXCLUSION THAT IS POSTMARKED BY APRIL 27, 2026, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE. ALL MEMBERS OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS WHO HAVE NOT REQUESTED EXCLUSION FROM THE SETTLEMENT CLASS WILL BE BOUND BY THE SETTLEMENT EVEN IF THEY DO NOT SUBMIT A TIMELY PROOF OF CLAIM.

IF YOU ARE A SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBER, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT, PLAN OF ALLOCATION, REQUEST BY PLAINTIFF'S COUNSEL FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES, AND/OR SERVICE AWARD TO PLAINTIFF FOR REPRESENTING THE SETTLEMENT CLASS. ANY OBJECTIONS MUST BE FILED WITH THE COURT AND SENT TO PLAINTIFF'S COUNSEL AND DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL BY APRIL 27, 2026, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE.

Dated: FEBRUARY 25, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, COUNTY OF NEW YORK: COMMERCIAL DIVISION

