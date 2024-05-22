Scottsdale Based Private Jet Service Receives FAA Approval for International Charter Operations

PrismJet Reaches Significant Milestone

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private jet management and charter company PrismJet is excited to announce its approval of international charter operations by the Federal Aviation Administration.

PrismJet launched in 2023 and started domestic charter operations earlier this year. With the addition of the newest FAA authorization PrismJet joins a small, elite group of operators who can operate aircraft with 10 or more seats on international charters.

PrismJet

The final approval in the coming months will be for the Pacific Region (including Hawaii) giving PrismJet worldwide charter capabilities.

"The approval of these specifications is a significant milestone for our company as we continue to expand our global presence and reach," said Scott Casey, vice president of PrismJet. "This is a testament to our team's expertise and experience."

Based out of the Scottsdale Airport, PrismJet operates and brokers jet charter service and jet management services – aiming to make aircraft ownership less complex.

Launched by aviation industry experts with over 100 years of combined experience, PrismJet's leadership team includes Mike Bianco, CEO; Todd Pixley, president and chief pilot; Scott Casey, vice president; Trevor Turcott, vice president and director of operations; and Scott Guetti, vice president and director of maintenance.

PrismJet's charter fleet includes two Challenger 350s and a Lear 45XR and has plans to expand into the large cabin market all to ensure a high-quality, safe flying experience.

For more information visit www.prismjet.net.

About PrismJet

PrismJet offers dynamic aircraft management and charter services. Founded in 2023 by aviation industry veterans with the goal of providing concierge management services that offer a unique and proactive approach. Operating out of the Scottsdale airport, clients can expect high-touch communication, proactive maintenance services, safety and best-in-class aircraft for charter flights. For more information visit www.prismjet.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419006/PrismJet.jpg