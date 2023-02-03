Scottsdale Tesla Drivers Club and PS Academy Arizona Work Together on Tesla Cybertruck Build

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Lucht with Tesla Drivers Club is honored to be working with Tom Burick and the incredible students of PS Academy Arizona on their Cybertruck build. "I was so impressed with their passion for the project that I decided to invite them to showcase the Cybertruck at our booth during the Concours in the Hills car show. This event is held at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, Arizona on February 4th, 2023 between 10:00am and 3:00pm. In 2022, there were over 1,000 cars on display with around 50,000 people in attendance and over $430,000 was raised for Phoenix Children's.

Back of Cybertruck Side View of Cybertruck

We are hosting another event during Super Bowl weekend on February 11th, 2023 at the Rock -n- Roll Car Show at the Pavilions at Talking Stick. Blitz Global Media Group will be onsite with a production crew to document the event for broadcast and streaming and will air sometime in 2023. They will interview various car owners and personalities, including some of the students at PS Academy while they show off their Cybertruck.

PS Academy Arizona, located in Gilbert, Arizona is a private K-12 school for students with autism and other exceptionalities. PS students are grouped by ability and their programs are customized to meet each student's needs. Their commitment to families is to "See Past the Label, Focus on the Able."

For more information or to schedule a media interview, contact Mary Beth Mayer at [email protected] or 480-490-1166 (mobile).

About PS Academy Arizona

PS Academy was founded in 2008 to offer children with autism and other exceptionalities a comprehensive program from kindergarten through 12th grade. PS Academy uses innovative teaching techniques, working cooperatively with students and parents to set and achieve goals that focus on academic, social, and emotional development along with the acquisition of daily living skills. Students participate in electives and clubs like Rock Band, Student Council, Girl Power, Musical Theater, Camping, Sign Language, and Rocketry. For more information, visit www.psacademyarizona.com

Media Contact: Mary Beth Mayer, PS Academy Arizona, [email protected], 480-490-1166.

SOURCE PS Academy Arizona