Scotty Pollacheck Wins Indianapolis Riding on DENSO Spark Plugs

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying at a head-spinning 200.53 mph in the final round, Pro Stock Motorcycle racer Scotty Pollacheck rocketed to the winner's circle for the first time in his career at the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. Pollacheck captured the top prize Sunday at the grande dame of NHRA races held over the Labor Day weekend at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana.

"I'm still walking on air," said Pollacheck, a member of Matt Smith Racing, the team DENSO officially sponsors for the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Pollacheck credited his wife, teammates, crew and precision purple EBR bike after capturing his first Wally on his 11th trip to the final round and 132 races in more than a decade. "Never say never!"

Pollacheck finished the weekend as the top-ranked racer in the Pro Stock Motorcycle category. He broke the 200-mph barrier the first time Saturday in a qualifying race, hitting 200.29 mph to storm the finish line in 6.789 seconds, his personal best. The run scored Pollacheck membership in the exclusive DENSO 200-mph Pro Stock Motorcycle Club and the coveted $2,000 cash prize for the fourth racer to gain entry. With an added $1,000 for riding on DENSO's premium Iridium spark plugs, Pollacheck's bonus totaled $3,000.

The top 10 Pro Stock Motorcycle racers include his teammates, Matt and Angie Smith, ranked No. 4 and No. 9 respectively based on points earned to date in the 2020 Mello Yello season. DENSO is also the primary sponsor of the husband-and-wife teammates.

A three-time world champion, Matt Smith also had plenty to celebrate after winning the Mickey Thompson Pro Bike Battle bonus race during the Labor Day weekend event. In Saturday's final round, Smith beat Pollacheck by one-thousandth of a second to clinch the $25,000 prize.

Over the weekend, DENSO gave away free DENSO brand face masks and gators. The title sponsor also welcomed fans to the midway known as Nitro Alley to learn more about and purchase DENSO's premium Iridium TT, Iridium Power and Iridium Racing spark plugs.

Since 2016, DENSO has championed NHRA racing, serving as the title sponsor of the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals held annually in Las Vegas and a supporting sponsor of the entire Mello Yello series. This year, the regular 24-weekend racing season was suspended in mid-March, along with all other public events, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. NHRA resumed live competition in mid-July and has shortened the season to 11 weekend events, absent further changes.

For half a century, DENSO has sponsored world-class motor sports, including NHRA, NASCAR, Formula One, World Rally Championship and Super GT races. DENSO spark plugs, alternators, radiators and engine management systems are among the precision original equipment and replacement auto parts widely used by professional racing teams on every circuit, as well as everyday motorists on the road worldwide.

More information on DENSO spark plugs, as well as DENSO's comprehensive lines of auto parts, is available at retail stores, wholesale distributors and www.densoautoparts.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

