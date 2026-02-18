Scout AI Introduces Fury Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout AI Inc. ("Scout AI") today publicly showcased for the first time its Fury Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator running a heterogeneous fleet of autonomous air and ground systems from natural language mission intent.

Filmed during live operations in Central California, the demo captures Scout AI's Fury foundation model translating a commander's high-level objective into coordinated actions across an unmanned ground vehicle and multiple unmanned aerial systems. The demonstration was executed on real hardware, in mission-relevant terrain, without scripted control, CGI, or manual operating.

In the video, the commander provides mission intent through Scout AI's C2 interface. From there, Fury builds the mission plan and submits it to the commander for approval before executing. It then tasks each asset in natural language and monitors mission progress, adjusting the plan as the situation changes. It coordinates the ground vehicle and drones, manages timing and priorities, and completes the mission with a battle damage assessment. Fury Orchestrator also enforces fleet-level constraints, including timing, priorities, mission phasing, and operational authorities, issuing updated intent to ensure autonomous systems remain aligned with commander objectives.

Throughout the mission, Fury Orchestrator continuously fuses telemetry, video feeds, and C2 data to maintain a live common operational picture. When one aerial asset identifies the target vehicle, Fury redirects supporting systems in real time, adjusts tasking, and autonomously sequences follow-on actions, all while keeping a human operator in the loop for supervision.

Unlike traditional autonomy stacks that rely on hand-engineered code and conditional logic, Fury functions as an agentic interoperability layer. The orchestrator reads platform documentation and tool definitions, then generates structured JSON instructions native to each vehicle's API, without modifying underlying flight controllers, mobility stacks, or autonomy software.

The result is as simple as it is impactful: one software layer that can run mixed fleets, work in degraded comms, deploy at the edge, and scale across all domains.

"AI agents are becoming mainstream in the digital world, we're bringing that same agentic intelligence into the physical world for the U.S. warfighter. Fury Orchestrator acts as the AI interoperability layer between C2 systems and heterogeneous unmanned assets across domains. It keeps the human at the center, and enables coordinated mass and force projection against our adversaries," said Colby Adcock, CEO and Co-Founder of Scout AI.

About Scout AI

Scout AI is a frontier AI lab for U.S. defense. It was founded in 2024 by Colby Adcock and Collin Otis with a mission to deploy mission-ready AI agents across unmanned systems for the Department of War and its allies. Its Fury foundation model transforms uncrewed ground, air, sea, and space platforms and payloads into intelligent, collaborative teammates that multiply warfighter effectiveness.

Scout AI is based in Sunnyvale, CA and is backed by leading institutional investors including Booz Allen Ventures, Align Ventures, Draper Associates, and Perot Jain.

For more information, visit www.scoutco.ai .

SOURCE Scout AI Inc.