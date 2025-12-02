Scout AI Selected as a Winner of xTechOverwatch Competition

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout AI Inc. ("Scout AI") today announced that it was selected as a winner of the U.S. Army's xTechOverwatch Competition.

The U.S. Army's xTech program is designed to identify world-class technologies and accelerate their transition into capabilities that strengthen the Department of War. The xTechOverwatch competition drew more than 600 submissions, from which 40 finalists were invited to the Army Human Machine Integration Summit in Texas for soldier-led evaluations in October of this year. Out of those competing, 20 were selected for an award through the FUZE program and continuation towards the Army's Transformation in Contact (TIC) efforts.

At the Summit, Scout AI demonstrated its Fury mobility agent on Hendrick Motorsports Technical Solutions' NOMAD unmanned ground vehicle platform. Fury is a camera-only system that utilizes an end-to-end learned vision-language-action foundation model. It ingests visual data, satellite imagery, telemetry, and natural language to support navigation, ISR, and coordinated multi-robot maneuvers, offering adaptability and generalization far beyond traditional engineered autonomy systems.

"xTechOverwatch is a huge win for Scout AI and an even bigger validation of what Fury makes possible," said Scout AI CEO and Co-Founder Colby Adcock. "We're in the business of delivering AI agents to our customers. They're easy to use, extremely capable, and they're ready to transform how unmanned systems across the Army think, move, and fight."

About Scout AI

Scout AI was founded in 2024 by Colby Adcock and Collin Otis with a mission to deploy mission-ready AI agents across unmanned systems for the Department of War and its allies. Its Fury foundation model transforms uncrewed ground, air, sea, and space platforms and payloads into intelligent, collaborative teammates that multiply warfighter effectiveness. Scout AI is based in Sunnyvale, CA and is backed by leading institutional investors such as Booz Allen Ventures, Align Capital, Draper Associates, and Perot Jain.

For more information, visit www.scoutco.ai .

SOURCE Scout AI Inc.