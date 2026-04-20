Scout Motors and readySC Open New Training Center in Blythewood

The $25 million facility on the site of Scout Motors' Production Center marks a major investment in South Carolina's workforce and the future of American manufacturing

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Motors, the emerging automotive manufacturer revitalizing an iconic American brand, and readySCTM, the workforce development division of the South Carolina Technical College System, today celebrated the opening of a new Training Center on the site of the Scout Motors Production Center, marking a major milestone in their investment in people, skills, and long-term opportunity across the region.

Scout Motors and readySC open a new training center in Blythewood, South Carolina at the Scout Motors' Production Center site.

Designed to prepare workers for advanced manufacturing careers, the new Training Center will serve as the primary hub for onboarding, upskilling, and continuous workforce development as Scout Motors ramps toward production. The facility reflects a long-term strategy to align training directly with modern manufacturing needs, ensuring South Carolinians are equipped for high‑quality, sustainable jobs.

"This Training Center represents a promise: If you show up ready to build something great, we will give you modern tools, real coaching, and clear pathways to growth," said Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Scout Motors. "At Scout Motors, we don't see the American worker as a cost to remove — we see people as an asset to invest in. The careers that begin here will support families, strengthen communities, and equip generations of South Carolinians with valuable new skills."

Funded through a $25 million investment by readySC and supported by the South Carolina Technical College System, the Training Center represents a significant expansion of workforce training infrastructure in the Midlands, purpose‑built to support Scout Motors' long‑term production and hiring needs.

"Every person who walks through these doors is stepping into more than a job. They are gaining skills that lead to real careers, the ability to support their families, and the opportunity to change what's possible for the next generation," said Dr. Tim Hardee, President of SC Technical College System.

"This Training Center is an investment in brick and mortar, but its real impact extends far beyond these walls, and that is the true return on investment."

The Training Center is a cornerstone of Scout Motors' broader commitment to South Carolina, where the company is investing more than $2 billion in a state‑of‑the‑art Production Center expected to create more than 4,000 good‑paying jobs.

"South Carolina's success is driven by our people, and this new training center ensures they have the skills needed to succeed in today's advanced manufacturing environment," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Scout Motors' investment is a long-term commitment to our workforce, our families, and the continued strength of our state's economy."

"I am grateful to readySC and Scout Motors for this partnership and their commitment to promoting high paying jobs for South Carolinians," said Congressman Joe Wilson.

During the event, Scout Motors employees shared personal stories of how access to training, mentorship, and new career pathways are changing what's possible for their families and futures.

"Before Scout Motors, I didn't think a career in manufacturing was accessible to someone like me with no previous experience," said Tashay Bates, a recently hired Production Associate at Scout Motors, who joined the company from a retail investigations job. "This training center didn't just give me a job — it gave me confidence, skills, and a real pathway forward. Knowing that a company is willing to invest this much time and care into its people makes me proud to be part of what we're building here for our families and our community."

Scout Motors continues to make steady progress across all fronts in South Carolina, with construction advancing on more than 5 million sq. ft. of buildings, equipment being installed in all of the main facilities, and hiring underway for early production and maintenance roles. The company has now hired more than 600 people in South Carolina and almost 1,400 company-wide, with plans to begin making early design validation prototype vehicles later this year followed by a gradual ramp-up towards full production.

Interested candidates can learn more about job opportunities at Scout Motors through the company's Careers page – scoutmotors.com/careers – or through readySC's recruitment page: scoutmotors.sctechjobs.com.

About Scout Motors

The Scout, originally produced by International Harvester from 1961-80, was the world's first utility vehicle capable of both off-road adventure and family duty. It was the 8-day-a-week truck. The Scout brand is now an American icon whose heritage is kept alive by a dedicated community of doers who continue to push their vehicles on the farm, in the wilderness, and on family outings.

Scout Motors was formed to craft the next era of trucks and rugged SUVs rooted in the same tradition that made the original Scout vehicle an American icon. Scout Motors is revitalizing a legend and returning manufacturing to American shores.

Initial production is targeted to begin at the Scout Motors Production Center near Columbia, South Carolina, in 2027.

To learn more, visit www.scoutmotors.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About the SC Technical College System

Comprised of 16 colleges strategically located across the state, the SC Technical College System is the state's primary engine for workforce and economic development. Through readySC™, its internationally recognized workforce training division, the System partners with new and expanding companies to recruit and train talent for high-demand careers and deliver fast, flexible, and customized solutions that support business growth and create lasting opportunity for South Carolinians.

As the state's largest higher education system, the SC Technical College System serves more than 159,000 South Carolinians each year and educates more than half of all public undergraduate students in the state. Alongside readySC, Apprenticeship Carolina™ expands access to work-based learning, helping build a workforce prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Learn more at sctechsystem.edu.

SOURCE Scout Motors, Inc.