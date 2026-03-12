Sound and Emotion - Scout Motors Invents an Emotionally Connected Sound Experience

How Audio Notes in your vehicle enhance the drive

Notes and sound in a vehicle can foster an emotional connection between drivers, passengers, and their vehicle

Audio design is an immersive and emotional design tool

Scout Motors is putting the same care and attention to detail in the development of audio communication in its Scout® Traveler™ SUV and Scout® Terra™ truck as the rest of the vehicle

NOVI, Mich., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting your driver's license, a first date, a road trip with loved ones, a wedding driveaway, bringing your newborn home from the hospital, family vacations; the vehicle driven during these life events is a key contributor to these lifelong memories. Fond memories aren't just about how the vehicle drives; the emotion also comes from how the vehicle feels as well as the soundtrack that is the backdrop of the driving experience.

Sound is Scout Motors' voice and story. In developing its sound, the company is taking a thoughtful, immersive approach to designing the audio notes of the Scout® Traveler™ SUV and Scout® Terra™ truck. With these vehicles, the company is inventing its voice for the first time. A voice shaped by legacy, powered by design, and heard in every mile.

"Scout Community UX™ is about creating harmony between the physical and digital with a sound you don't just hear, you feel and remember," said Chris Benjamin, Chief Design Officer, Scout Motors. "It's about creating space for connection; with the people in your life, and with your surroundings. A sound story that is truly Scout."

At Scout Motors, sound is more than feedback and alerts; it's the company's story told through sound. With more than 70 sounds in a vehicle, the audio user experience (UX) isn't just sound; it's the brand made audible. The audio experience lives at the intersection of identity, hardware, and human instinct. Every cue becomes a moment of interaction. It's intuitive, intentional, and unmistakably part of the Scout brand.

"The sounds in our new vehicles have been thoughtfully crafted, from the intricate recordings of a vintage Scout vehicle in an anechoic chamber to the handcrafted acoustic guitar sessions in a Nashville studio, all to invent our vehicle's voice for the very first time," said Andre Nitze-Nelson, Scout Motors Director, UX Design. "This process ensures a memorable 'Community UX™' where distinct sounds prioritize safety, utility, and pure joy, all while sharing a unique 'Scout sound family' DNA that will elevate the driving adventure."

Each of the Scout brand pillars are mirrored by a sound pillar, giving emotional texture to the brand identity.

The Bold Icon comes to life through the "Icon Preserved" — raw, mechanical, unapologetically real.

The Versatile Multitool is grounded in "Connection to the Land" — rural textures, honest labor, and an exploratory spirit.

The Helpful Companion resonates through the "Humble American" — a warm, human tone rooted in care and authenticity.

The sounds from the three pillars are the basis for the Scout audio identity and blended to create the modern, warm sound that has its roots in the brand's heritage.

The Sound Pillars

The "Icon Preserved" encompasses mechanical and environmental recordings from a vintage Scout vehicle, honoring its heritage through sound. To capture the authentic voice of the Scout brand heritage, design engineers recorded an original truck in the company's anechoic chamber in Novi, Mich. No echo. No noise. Just the pure sound of a legend. The click of the turn signal, the tactile snap of buttons and knobs, and the clank of metal-on-metal doors. The key turning in the ignition, and the raw burst of the engine.

The "Connection to the Land" pillar features field recordings from a working Kentucky farm, grounding the experience in rural authenticity. The company's audio UX team traveled to a family-owned farm in Kentucky to capture the authentic sounds of midwestern agriculture.

Open fields, golden wheat swaying gently in the wind, towering silos filled with corn, each with its own reverberant voice. The echoes, the stillness, the spatial acoustics of working land. The team recorded the honest clatter of agricultural tools, rugged, functional, alive. It is a soundscape grounded in real labor and rural rhythm. The voice of rural America woven into the Scout spirit.

The "Humble American" pillar captures the warmth and resonance of acoustic instruments to reflect honest, handcrafted design. In a Nashville, Tenn. recording studio, the team recorded a handcrafted acoustic guitar. It wasn't about recording songs; it was about capturing its unique, resonant characteristics. Warm, honest, and deeply human, its sound brings a soulful tone to the Scout sound library. A humble American voice, tuned for emotion.

Woven together, the sound pillars became a more abstract tone. A mallet striking the guitar body, providing punctuation, depth, and a deep bass. Followed by a single guitar pluck — enriching the sound design with a tonal layer. The team added the spatial characteristics of a grain silo as a reverb imprint to each instrument. Now, the bowed guitar sounds as if it's being played inside the silo. To add tactility and a rugged link to the brand's heritage, the unmistakable sound of the car key turning in the ignition, followed by the raw rev of the engine.

The welcome sound created is a quick, idle response that makes the driver feel acknowledged. Short, meaningful, and intentional. The start sound, triggered by pressing the start button, celebrates tactility with a deep, impactful punch, then fades into a wide, open soundscape, like a winding road ahead. For drivers, sound plays a critical role; it informs, warns, and confirms.

Scout Motors design team crafted distinct sounds for specific use cases— each unique, yet unmistakably part of the Scout sound family. UX sounds sharing the same family DNA but distinctive enough to be memorable in their nature, connecting to specific areas and purposes. The Helpful Companion becomes the guide, sounds rarely played, prioritizing safety. The tones are clear and calm. The Multitool becomes utility. Sounds that are played multiple times a day which are functional, memorable, and with a touch of the brand. The Bold Icon brings joy with sounds that are played just a few times a day. They express personality without ever becoming annoying.

Scout sounds aren't mixed on a laptop; they were mastered in a professional studio using analog gear. The design engineers chose House of David in Nashville, with a history and heritage that matched the Scout brand, even Neil Young and the International Harvesters once recorded at House of David. The studio was a fitting place to shape the soundtrack of Scout Motors' future.

