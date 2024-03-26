Scout Wild® Expands Retail Presence, Building on Strong Performance in 2023

Scout & Cellar's retail brand, Scout Wild, is now on shelves in Albertsons, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Vons and Pavilions locations throughout Texas and southern California.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Wild®, the retail wine from Scout & Cellar®, quickly became a top performer in the Better For You category after its debut in Target stores in October 2022. Throughout 2023, it continued to lead the category while also expanding into Total Wine locations. Building on this momentum, Scout Wild is expanding its reach in 2024 and is now available in select Albertsons, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Vons, and Pavilions locations.



Prior to October 2022, Scout & Cellar products were predominantly available on their website or through their diverse network of Independent Consultants. With the introduction of their flagship retail label, Scout Wild, this female-founded winery is bringing Clean-Crafted™ wine to a broader audience seeking delicious wines made from organic grapes. All Scout Wild wines are sustainably farmed, featuring transparent ingredient labels and are zero sugar, low sulfite, vegan, and gluten-free.



Sarah Shadonix, founder and CEO of Scout & Cellar, shares her excitement about Scout Wild resonating with consumers in brick-and-mortar stores. "This exposure not only reflects the growing consumer demand for better-for-you wine options but also aligns with our company's values and mission to provide wines that benefit wine drinkers from soil to sip, driving positive change in the wine industry," Shadonix said.



The Scout Wild portfolio includes Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend, and Rosé for $18.99 each, offering accessible quality to responsible wine enthusiasts.



About Scout & Cellar



Since 2017, Scout & Cellar® has been dedicated to the pursuit of the planet's most delicious things and to cultivating them exactly as nature intended. It began with a collection of wines that raised the industry bar for purity and testing through a proprietary winemaking standard, the Clean-Crafted Commitment®. Since that time, Scout & Cellar has been committed to leaving the planet better than they found it, using sustainable business practices across its supply chain.



With the launch of the retail brand, Scout Wild®, Scout & Cellar is broadening the impact of its Clean-Crafted Commitment to reach brick-and-mortar shoppers. For more information on Scout & Cellar, please visit scoutandcellar.com. For more information on Scout Wild, please visit drinkscoutwild.com. Find a retail store near you.



Source: Nielsen: Total Target – Competitive Set L. 52 12/31/2023. Scout Wild was the Number 1 brand in the Better For You competitive set over the last 52 weeks ending December 31, 2023.



