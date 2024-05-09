Scout Wins Second Consecutive MedTech Breakthrough Award

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

DALLAS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout , a premier provider of clinical trial services, announced its Scout Portal platform has clinched the "Best Patient Portal" award for the second consecutive year at the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. Hosted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent entity recognizing excellence in digital health and medical technology, this accolade underscores Scout's role in enhancing patient involvement in clinical trials.

Built to meet the unique requirements of sponsors, studies, and patients around the world, the Scout Portal simplifies participant travel and payment processes, ensuring higher commitment and retention rates in clinical trials. Its accessibility from any device, translation into over 200 languages, and round-the-clock customer support remove language and time barriers, facilitating global participation.

"Our mission to tackle the industry's most pressing challenge—retaining trial participants—is at the heart of what we do. Winning this award for the second time reaffirms our dedication to setting new benchmarks in patient care within clinical trials," says Scout CEO Paige Bingham.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards, recognizing health technology innovation globally, received entries from over 18 countries. Steve Johansson, managing director, praised Scout for making trials more accessible. "The biggest challenge in the industry is clinical trial patients adhering to and remaining in their respective trials," said Johansson. "For the second year in a row, we recognize Scout for providing a seamless, stress-free experience for patients participating in clinical trials."

Scout's comprehensive Scout Clinical service suite extends beyond the Scout Portal, encompassing full management of travel and payment logistics. Offering multiple payment options and catering to diverse travel needs, Scout ensures a smooth, hassle-free experience for clinical trial participants.

This recognition highlights Scout's innovative platform and significant impact on clinical trial processes and participant experiences, marking another milestone in Scout's journey towards revolutionizing patient-centered care in medical research.

About Scout

Scout empowers the life sciences industry with people-first solutions: Scout Meetings, Scout Clinical, and Scout Academy. We specialize in face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid clinical meeting planning, patient payment, travel, and logistics support, and virtual collaboration and education. Since 1995, we have been a trusted partner excelling in customer service, regulatory compliance, and project delivery for leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Our deep understanding of international regulations and adaptable network of resources is built on operational experience in 108 countries. With white-glove attention to detail and a customizable, comprehensive range of services, Scout makes the complex easier. Learn more at scoutclinical.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

