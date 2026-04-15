Scowtt Announces Madhu Jagannathan as Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scowtt, the AI-powered marketing and sales optimization platform, today announced the appointment of Madhu Jagannathan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Jagannathan will drive sustained growth and support the founding team as the company scales from its recent $12M Series A to serving thousands of customers. He will report to Eduardo Indacochea, Scowtt's CEO and Founder.

Jagannathan joins Scowtt with nearly three decades of finance and operational leadership experiences spanning global enterprises such as Microsoft and high growth technology startups backed by leading investors such as Khosla Ventures, Sequoia Capital & Y Combinator. His background with fundraising, investor relations, building world class teams and driving responsible growth will be instrumental as Scowtt continues to revolutionize the performance marketing industry with its predictive AI models.

Indacochea, Scowtt's CEO and Founder shared, "I could not be more excited to welcome Madhu to our leadership team as CFO. I have been incredibly impressed with Madhu's ability to scale organizations and manage enterprise-grade finance teams. As we enter this next phase of rapid growth, his financial and shared vision to build the organization using AI will be critical in Scowtt's next phase of growth."

"Scowtt is leading a fundamental shift in how marketing works, and I am thrilled to join the team," said Jagannathan. "I look forward to partnering with Eduardo and the entire founding team to maximize the company's potential and build a world-class, AI-native finance organization."

About Scowtt

Scowtt is an AI-powered Marketing and Sales optimization platform that helps businesses maximize the performance of their paid campaigns across all major advertising channels. By leveraging first-party CRM data and predictive AI models, Scowtt delivers real-time signals to advertising platforms that dramatically improve lead quality, reduce customer acquisition costs, and accelerate revenue growth. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Seattle, WA, Scowtt is backed by Inspired Capital, LiveRamp Ventures, Angeles Investors, and Angeles Ventures. For more information, visit www.scowtt.com.

SOURCE Scowtt Inc