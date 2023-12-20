Scrambling to Get Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Done? You Aren't Alone!

Recent US-Consumer Reported Data From Top Gifting & E-Card App, CardSnacks, Finds That Over Half of Christmas E-Cards & Gifts Sent Between 12/24-12/25

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifting is one of the central celebratory themes of Christmas, and the pressure to complete holiday shopping on time coupled with social obligations and end of the year work deadlines leaves many people scrambling for last minute gift options as Christmas Day draws near. So, just how many people end up falling into the 'last-minute' shopper category …?

Scrambling for a last minute gift!? You are NOT alone. Nearly 51% of respondents waited until Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to send their e-cards with gifts.

According to 2022 US-consumer reported data from popular AI-powered gifting and ecard app, CardSnacks, over 51% of Christmas cards with gifts were created and sent between December 24 and December 25 with nearly 40% waiting until Christmas Day! (based on an analysis of thousands of consumer transactions in December 2022).

"It's easy to feel overwhelmed when you find yourself unprepared for big holidays or birthdays," says Mark Wachen, Founder of CardSnacks. "We created CardSnack to reduce that stress. We wanted to find a way to make giving meaningful gifts more efficient, so that even if you are in a rush or have waited until the last-minute, you can still easily create a delightful, highly-personalized gift."

The takeaway – skip the holiday stress and go straight to the merry-making! CardSnacks automates holiday shopping by providing consumers with a quick way to send crowd-pleasing, hyper-personalized gifts and virtual greeting cards on-demand (as well as an equally user-friendly option for recipients to respond).

No time to shop? Unexpected guest at the holiday party? Picky friend or family member? Looking for a more efficient, eco-friendly option to traditional gift giving? CardSnacks can keep the good vibes flowing.

About CardSnacks

CardSnacks is a multi-platform digital giftcard and e-card app with over 5,000 card interfaces, a holiday music collection featuring hits from top artists ranging from Elton John to Bebe Rexha, hundreds of giftcards from popular retailers like Target, Sephora & Amazon and even a 'CardSnacks Cash' option which allows recipients to choose their own gift.

Combining generative-AI technology along with interactive photo, music and video integration, CardSnacks provides consumers with a convenient, hyper-personalized way to send (and receive) meaningful gifts and capture special memories in minutes. Available in the Apple App Store, the Google Play store, and on the web.

About Mobigram LLC

Mobigram LLC creates apps and web-based solutions for multimedia messaging and digital greeting cards. Mobigram LLC was founded by Mark Wachen, the founder of Optimost, the company that pioneered multivariate testing and optimization on the internet in 2001. Mobigram LLC is based in New York City.

PR contact: Erica Minor – EGM Communications; [email protected], 8586923996

SOURCE CardSnacks