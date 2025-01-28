Scratch Made with Love: Hardee's Heart Shaped Biscuits Return for Valentine's Day

This year, guests can enjoy a heartwarming spin on the menu favorite even longer, from Feb. 1-16

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Call them a love letter from your local Hardee's Biscuit Baker – just in time for Valentine's Day, Hardee's fan-favorite Heart Shaped Biscuits are back. Warming even more hearts this year, the signature biscuits made from scratch starting at 4 a.m. each day by Hardee's Biscuit Bakers will be available even longer, from February 1-16 at participating locations.

"At Hardee's, we infuse goodness into everything we do and make, and we're known for our wholesome, hand-crafted menu items," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to share love through food, so we've put a heartfelt twist on our classic Made from Scratch™ Biscuits. We invite guests to indulge and enjoy the sentiment of the season by sharing them with the ones they love."

Recently, Hardee's announced a yearlong partnership to celebrate goodness in our communities with country superstar Thomas Rhett, who graciously stopped by the restaurant to spend time with restaurant teams, thank them for their hard work, and try a hand at making Heart Shaped Biscuits himself.

Hardee's is extending the love with a social media giveaway Jan. 27-29, asking followers to comment on Instagram about who they would like to share a Heart Shaped Biscuit with and why. Beyond the giveaway, guests are encouraged to continue sharing the love all month long, with pictures of Heart Shaped Biscuits and heartfelt messages on social.

All Hardee's biscuits will be handmade in the shape of a heart Feb. 1-16 and can be ordered individually or as part of any breakfast menu offering, including all biscuit sandwiches. For My Rewards members, a BOGO biscuit offer is available from Feb. 1-16 that can be mixed and matched between the Maple Bacon Super Biscuit, Super Bacon Biscuit, Super Sausage Biscuit, Monster Biscuit and more.

The season of love and goodness is here. Go to your nearest restaurant to enjoy a Hardee's Heart Shaped Biscuit from your local Biscuit Baker.

