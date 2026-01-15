Screen Skinz Brings Custom Screen Protectors to Primetime with Appearance on ABC's Shark Tank

Screen Skinz will Take the National Stage on January 21 as the Leadership Team Introduces the Next Evolution in Personalized Mobile Protection

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Screen Skinz , the world's first and only print on-demand personalized screen protector that shows off when you want it and disappears when you don't, will make its national primetime television debut on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank" on Wednesday, January 21. Screen Skinz co-founders RaShaun Brown and Clay Canning, joined by Advisor Wayne Pfeffer, step into the Tank to showcase the patented technology that turns ordinary phone screen protectors into dynamic, customizable expressions of personal style.

Watch Screen Skinz on “Shark Tank” on Wednesday, January 21, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and stream on Hulu.

Screen Skinz's proprietary, patented process etches logos, designs, names, and images directly onto premium tempered glass screen protectors, transforming every locked screen into a personal statement. Designs remain visible when the display is off and disappear when the screen is in use, providing a smooth, uninterrupted viewing experience. Whether showcasing a favorite team, character, loved one, or personal artwork, Screen Skinz is making the mundane magical by transforming mobile device screens into canvases of self-expression.

"Being invited onto Shark Tank is more than a business milestone, it validates years of innovation, persistence, and belief in a product that didn't exist before," said RaShaun Brown, CEO of Screen Skinz. "Screen Skinz began in my co-founder Clay's parents' laundry room in Florida and grew in Texas from a simple idea: the device we look at hundreds of times a day should reflect who we are. I'm excited to show the Sharks and the world how we're transforming screen protection into a form of unique, personal expression."

During the show, the Screen Skinz team will highlight the brand's fast-growing momentum, including its pivot to U.S. domestic manufacturing, expanding licensing portfolio, strategic partnerships, and strong consumer demand across sports, entertainment, and custom categories. Powered by a differentiated in-house manufacturing process and accelerating national visibility, Screen Skinz is positioned for meaningful scale and growth in 2026.

About Screen Skinz

Screen Skinz, the trailblazing screen protection brand, is making waves in the multi-billion-dollar screen protection industry with its proprietary technology that enables high-quality printing directly on tempered glass. Founded in 2022, Screen Skinz is headquartered in Houston, TX, with state-of-the-art manufacturing systems based in Lakeland, FL. The company is redefining the screen protection market through fully customizable designs, exclusive licensing agreements, and strategic partnerships with category leading companies such as Belkin and ZAGG - positioning itself as a true category pioneer in the mobile accessories industry. To learn more about Screen Skinz, visit www.screenskinz.com .

