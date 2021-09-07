ScreenPoint Medical Adds Global Experience to its Board

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScreenPoint Medical, developer of the successful Transpara breast care AI solution, appointed Dr. Rachel Brem and Ms Allyson White as members of its supervisory Board members, after recently raising $28m in a series C funding led by New-York based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners.

Dr. Brem is Professor of Radiology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC. and is also the Director of Breast Imaging and Intervention at the School, and the principal investigator of numerous cutting edge clinical trials and has published more than 80 papers related to breast cancer. She brings with her a wealth of experience in breast imaging, technology adoption, and innovations in medical imaging.

"ScreenPoint Medical has a very exciting future and I am delighted to be a part of the team to ensure Transpara continues to evolve and delivers what is needed for breast radiologists in the Americas and beyond," said Dr. Brem.

Allyson White joined Insight Partners in 2012 and has in depth experience of advising on long term growth strategy, product innovation, acquisitions and pricing strategy.

She has worked in a variety of industries including the Pharmaceutical, Insurance, and Chemicals sectors.

Allyson adds, "The use of AI will become standard practice in radiology. Transpara is unique in the breast AI field not only because of its highly effective algorithms but also because of the large body of clinical evidence that supports effective clinical use of the software. The Transpara system is clearly the leader in its field and we see great potential for the company to expand commercially on a global scale and to continue its development of innovative solutions for radiology."

