ScreenPoint Medical Enables Transpara® Breast AI within Precision Imaging Network, part of Microsoft for Healthcare

NEW YORK and NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScreenPoint Medical today announced the completion of a commercial agreement making its Transpara® breast-imaging AI portfolio available through Precision Imaging Network, part of Microsoft for Healthcare. By integrating Transpara with Precision Imaging Network , ScreenPoint Medical expands how healthcare providers can access Breast AI tools to support workflow efficiency and clinical decision-making.

ScreenPoint Medical selected Precision Imaging Network to help strengthen the scalability and integration options for the Transpara Breast AI portfolio across mammography and related breast imaging modalities. Leveraging Precision Imaging Network allows ScreenPoint Medical to simplify deployment pathways for healthcare organizations seeking cloud-enabled access to Breast AI tools within existing clinical ecosystems.

Enhancing Access to Breast AI at Scale

ScreenPoint Medical translates cutting edge machine learning research into technology accessible by radiologists to improve screening workflow, decision confidence, and breast cancer detection. The most clinically validated Breast AI on the market, Transpara provides radiologists with a 'second pair' of eyes to help detect cancers earlier and reduce reading workload. Making the Transpara portfolio available through Precision Imaging Network streamlines integration, offering healthcare providers a secure and standardized connection point to initiate and manage clinical AI capabilities.

"Our mission is to improve breast cancer detection and empower clinical teams with cutting edge technology," said Pieter Kroese, CEO of ScreenPoint Medical. "Our collaboration with Precision Imaging Network enables us to broaden access to the Transpara Breast AI portfolio and help providers adopt artificial intelligence in a way that aligns with their specific operational and IT environments."

"Healthcare organizations are seeking solutions that simplify clinical workflows and support better patient care," said Vikram Chhabra, General Manager, Diagnostic Solutions at Microsoft. "By integrating Transpara solutions with Precision Imaging Network , ScreenPoint Medical offers providers an efficient pathway to access breast imaging decision support while taking advantage of the security and scalability of Microsoft's for Healthcare's platform and presence."

About ScreenPoint Medical

In the fight against breast cancer, every image is an opportunity to unlock insight, uncover risk, embody health, and empower life. We build AI-powered technology for every step of the breast imaging continuum, improving consistency, reducing uncertainty, enhancing patient experience, and translating opportunity into tangible outcomes.

Proven through research, driven by innovation, and tailor-made for those seeking to lead in breast health, ScreenPoint's Transpara® Breast AI is trusted by radiologists and women across the globe. We are Breast AI.

SOURCE ScreenPoint Medical