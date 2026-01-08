Screenvision Announces Leadership Transition

Proven, Growth-Oriented Executive Jeff Howe Appointed Interim CEO

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive premium video advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, today announced the appointment of Jeff Howe as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds John Partilla (J.P.), who is stepping down from his role.

Mr. Howe is a seasoned executive leader with a proven track record of driving sustainable revenue growth, profitability and operational discipline at complex organizations across a range of industries. Throughout his career, he has held numerous cross-functional executive roles overseeing sales, operations, commercial execution and customer engagement. Previously, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at HD Supply, where he oversaw a team of 1,500 professionals generating more than $3 billion in revenue. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of senior leadership positions at Windstream Enterprise, including Executive Vice President of Sales & Customer Support, where he drove significant revenue and market-share gains across four strategic verticals. Mr. Howe is also a member of the Screenvision Board of Directors.

"I have seen firsthand the exceptional work the Screenvision team has done to establish the company as a leader in cinema advertising, and I am excited to lead the business during this transition," said Mr. Howe. "Advertisers today are continuing to look for new ways to reach their target audiences, and Screenvision's ability to deliver premium, immersive experiences offers brands a powerful platform through which to create meaningful connections and drive measurable impact with engaged audiences. As we conduct a comprehensive search to identify the right leader for Screenvision's next phase of growth, I will be focused on supporting our team members across the organization to ensure Screenvision is best positioned to execute at the highest level. I look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership team to effect a seamless transition and continue building on the strong foundation J.P. and this team have established over the past decade."

"My last 10 years of leading this company have been a rare privilege," said Mr. Partilla. "Together, we've driven record revenue years, successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic and positioned ourselves for future growth and innovation. Now is the right time to look ahead to new challenges and opportunities, though I will always cherish this chapter."

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors. The Screenvision cinema advertising network includes nearly half of all measured cinema admissions, comprising 14,000 screens in 2,300 theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

Media Contact

Kate Thomspon / Erik Carlson / Alex Wolfsohn

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

[email protected]

SOURCE Screenvision Media