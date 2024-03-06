SCREENVISION MEDIA ANNOUNCES 2024 UPFRONT CELEBRATION OF CINEMA

7:00pm, Tuesday, May 14, Jazz at Lincoln Center

Star Studded Event to Underscore the Power of Cinema Advertising to Drive Sales, Capture Audience Attention and Uniquely Engage with New Strategic Content Partners

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive premium video advertising and content partnership opportunities for top-tier cinema exhibitors, today announced plans to hold the company's annual Upfront presentation on Tuesday, May 14, at 7:00pm in the Frederick P. Rose Hall located within Jazz at Lincoln Center.

"Despite the constant shifts in consumer behavior, we continue to see the enduring appeal of communal events like moviegoing," said Screenvision Chief Revenue Officer Christine Martino. "Our Upfront offers an opportunity to highlight Screenvision's leadership in the sector and the strength of our robust network, especially as cinema emerges with the highest attention in media delivering impact that advertisers crave while engaging with hard-to-reach young, diverse audiences. We look forward to sharing our latest research on cinema's unique ability to deliver on attention, while also introducing new partners that will provide highly engaging brand-sponsored content and data."

Screenvision's Upfront will also include a one-on-one conversation with one of the preeminent voices in Hollywood. In previous years Screenvision's Upfront has featured Vince Vaughn, Hilary Swank, and Spike Lee. Given the strong slate of films expected throughout 2024 and 2025, Screenvision expects its Upfront to once again exceed expectations.

The evening will conclude with a surprise musical performance. In 2022 Screenvision welcomed Flo Rida and last year attendees were treated to a show from Busta Rhymes.

In the months ahead Screenvision will offer more specifics about the announcements to be made and detail the research and new capabilities that will be shared during the presentation.

