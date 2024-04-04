SCREENVISION MEDIA EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE RELATIONSHIPS WITH KEY EXHIBITOR PARTNERS

Renewals with B&B Theatres, Fridley Theatres and Maya Cinemas Reflect Continued Strength of Screenvision's Robust Network of More than 14,000 Screens

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive premium video advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, today announced an extension of relationships with B&B Theatres, Fridley Theatres and Maya Cinemas.

B&B Theatres, which is celebrating its 100 th anniversary, is Screenvision's third largest partner based on screen count and the 5 th largest exhibitor in the U.S. B&B has 56 theatres and 525 screens, spanning Florida , Georgia , Iowa , Kansas , Minnesota , Mississippi , Missouri , Nebraska , North Carolina , Oklahoma , South Carolina , Texas , Virginia and Washington . The company has recently opened a flagship cinema just south of Dallas that includes an expansive bar, restaurant, bowling alley and pickleball facilities.



anniversary, is Screenvision's third largest partner based on screen count and the 5 largest exhibitor in the U.S. B&B has 56 theatres and 525 screens, spanning , , , , , , , , , , , , and . The company has recently opened a flagship cinema just south of that includes an expansive bar, restaurant, bowling alley and pickleball facilities. Fridley Theatres, with 18 locations and 97 screens, maintains an expansive presence across Iowa and Nebraska . Committed to providing exceptional cinematic experiences and unparalleled customer service, Fridley remains dedicated to fostering a welcoming atmosphere where families and communities can come together to enjoy the magic of the big screen.



and . Committed to providing exceptional cinematic experiences and unparalleled customer service, remains dedicated to fostering a welcoming atmosphere where families and communities can come together to enjoy the magic of the big screen. Maya Cinemas, which operates six theatres and 88 screens, is committed to developing, building, owning and operating modern, first-run, megaplex movie theaters in underserved, family oriented, Latino-dominant communities. Locations include five theatres in California and another in North Las Vegas.

"We repeatedly heard from these exhibitors that they remain impressed with the innovative approach from our sales team and commitment to operate as true partners," said Darryl Schaffer, Screenvision Chief Partnership Officer. "Additionally it was important for them to continue to be part of Screenvision's expanding network. The strength of Screenvision's business, coupled with our growth and recent marketplace momentum, provides additional confidence for the exhibitors – and we look forward to building upon these important relationships."

Screenvision's partnership with B&B, Fridley and Maya will include its exclusive Marquee Position, a brand showcase opportunity that runs after the trailers, when audience anticipation and attention are at its highest. Marquee Position, which consistently delivers 88% recall, is typically reserved for cinema-quality advertising best viewed on a 40-foot screen.

Added Bob Bagby, B&B Theatres CEO:

"This is a relationship business – that personalized and service-oriented approach is what has sustained our business for 100 years. It extends to our partnership with Screenvision. They operate with the highest integrity and spirit of true partnership that remains fundamental to our work together. Cinema advertising is central to our success and Screenvision consistently delivers."

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network includes nearly half of all measured cinema admissions, comprising more than 14,000 screens in 2,300 theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

Media Contact:

Russin Royal

[email protected]

SOURCE Screenvision Media