Scribd Originals Launches New Margaret Atwood Short Work, Available Exclusively On Scribd

Two Scorched Men is the latest story published by the Scribd Originals imprint, which features ambitious, original fiction and nonfiction short works. These vivid, compelling stories, many of which can be read in just a few hours, span a range of genres: narrative journalism, literary fiction, memoir, thrillers, mysteries, true crime, sci-fi, and narrative history. Notable authors who have published Scribd Originals include Roxane Gay, Charles Yu, Kaitlyn Greenidge, Lidia Yuknavitch, Myriam Gurba, and Jess Walter.

Drawn from characters and places in Atwood's own life, Two Scorched Men is a semi-autobiographical tale about the author's years in Provence. At the center of the tale is a friendship between two very different and eccentric men whose lives were transformed by World War II and personal tragedy.

John is a hotheaded Irishman who served in the Royal Navy during World War II and barely survived the battles in the South Pacific. His uproarious rants and tempestuousness cover up some painful wounds. François was once an operative in the French Resistance. He's a playful man with a love for the absurd that belies the personal losses he's endured. The story's narrator and her husband rent from John a beautiful and vaguely haunted house that's set in the French countryside and is steeped in history—from the medieval heretics to the guerrilla fighters who murdered Germans in an effort to free France from occupation. Their time together in this special place forges a bond that inspires the narrator to write their story down.

Two Scorched Men is a very personal and moving tribute to the power of connection and resilience. It's as funny and affectionate as it is unsentimental about what it means to be human.

ABOUT MARGARET ATWOOD

Margaret Atwood, whose work has been published in more than forty-five countries, is the author of more than fifty books of fiction, poetry, critical essays, and graphic novels. Dearly, her first collection of poetry in over a decade, was published in November 2020. Her latest novel, The Testaments, is a co-winner of the 2019 Booker Prize. It is the long-awaited sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, now an award-winning TV series. Her other works of fiction include Cat's Eye, finalist for the 1989 Booker Prize; Alias Grace, which won the Giller Prize in Canada and the Premio Mondello in Italy; The Blind Assassin, winner of the 2000 Booker Prize; the MaddAddam Trilogy; and Hag-Seed. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, the Franz Kafka International Literary Prize, the PEN Center USA Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Los Angeles Times Innovator's Award. She lives in Toronto.

