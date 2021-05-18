Scripps collaborates with Amazon Advertising to bring Amazon's premium OTT offerings to local businesses

CINCINNATI, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Further accelerating its leadership in the over-the-top (OTT) space, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is collaborating with Amazon Advertising to bring its OTT advertising offerings to local businesses.

As part of this new initiative, Scripps' Octane OTT sales team and Amazon Advertising will work together to sell Amazon OTT inventory across IMDb TV, livestreaming service Twitch, top-tier network and broadcaster apps and Amazon's News apps to local businesses. Amazon OTT and Twitch jointly reach an unduplicated monthly audience of 120 million viewers across the U.S.

Scripps launched Octane OTT in 2019 as a platform for local advertisers to reach cord-cutting audiences across a variety of premium OTT video brands and services.

"Scripps' collaboration with Amazon Advertising underscores our commitment to help local advertisers engage hard-to-reach consumers and extend the value of their media investment," said Missy Evenson, vice president of sales for Scripps' Local Media. "As television advertisers look for ways to reach cord-cutter and cord-never audiences, incremental reach becomes key to any campaign's success. This initiative is consistent with our commitment to deliver the highest quality brand-safe inventory to our customers while helping them engage these essential audiences."

Scripps' new sales initiative with Amazon Advertising is its latest move to serve local buyers in the OTT advertising space, following its recent roll out of Octane Verify, an integrated linear and OTT attribution solution that measures the effectiveness of Scripps Octane OTT and linear TV campaigns. Octane Verify captures metrics on website traffic, incremental reach and highest-driving dayparts in any market in the U.S.

Scripps Octane OTT's recent partnerships to streamline buying integration and campaign performance also include Freewheel, Strata and Mediaocean Prisma.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

